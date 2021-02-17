Coveted Veteran Lists Nets As Preferred Trade Destination

New Orleans Pelicans’ shooting guard J.J. Redick is considered one of the most decorated veterans in the NBA. The 16-year sharpshooting guard has made a career of consistent clutch shooting performances and being the vocal leader on whatever team he plays for. This year, however, has not been one of his best showings, as he’s only scored 7.9 points per game, a low he hasn’t seen since his second year playing in the league. Even still, many clubs are interested in Redick and this may be their chance, with New Orleans reportedly shopping him around. Redick has reportedly narrowed his decision down to two destinations and one of them is the Brooklyn Nets.

J.J. Redick Wants To Be Traded To the Nets

Earlier this year, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst spoke on his podcast regarding J.J. Redick and his relationship with the Pelicans.

“He has not played well and is not happy and wants to be traded”, Windhorst said on his podcast. “He would really like to be traded to the Northeast, where his offseason home is in Brooklyn. He’d love to go to Brooklyn, the Knicks, Boston, or Philly. That has been communicated out there. It’s been known for a week or two.”

Recently, CBS Sports reported that Redick has favored the Knicks and the Nets. Sticking with his preference of playing near his family who currently resides in the DUMBO area of Brooklyn according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Redick Has Not Played Well This Year

While Redick may prefer the Nets, the Nets may not prefer him. Brooklyn already has the number one offense in the NBA. Scoring more points is not currently the focal point in terms of what pieces that the front office wants to add to this roster. Even if it was J.J. wouldn’t add much to that either based on the season that he is having.

2020-21 has been a down year for Redick. The upside to Redick’s game for the majority of is his career has been his elite shooting ability. Unfortunately for the veteran, his numbers have dropped severely in that category. After shooting a scorching 45% from behind the arc last year this year he is shooting just 35% from three. Redick’s three-point shooting percentage has dropped in each of the last three seasons.

The Nets Need Defense, Not More Offense

As if anyone needed to be reminded, the Nets already have arguably the greatest offensive assault in league history with their acquisition of James Harden. However, an explosive offense is worthless if your defense can’t stop a nosebleed.

Looking to acquire the veteran marksman may not be in the team’s best interest, as they already possess such a high-powered scoring front. Not to mention, it would require trading some assets, and most of the salary cap has already been used on the active members of the roster. The only viable option would be to trade an injured Spencer Dinwiddie, and with the three stars, they already have, the defense is probably a greater priority than shooting.

