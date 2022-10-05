Doc Rivers Sends Strong Message to Nets Star Ben Simmons

It may have taken over a year, but Ben Simmons has finally played in another NBA game, and instead of suiting up for the Philadelphia 76ers, he’s now wearing a Brooklyn Nets jersey.

During the first preseason game, he did get clowned on for missing a turnaround jump shot, but he showcased the same type of defense and playmaking that made him a star in Philadelphia.

Now that he’s in Brooklyn, there will still be a lot of pressure on him, but he has Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving around him to help alleviate some of that pressure.

His former coach Doc Rivers, who famously said he wasn’t sure if the Sixers could win a championship with Simmons running the show, said he wishes the best for his former guard.

Rivers Sends a Message to Simmons

When asked about how Simmons played in the preseason opener, Rivers tried to downplay it by saying he focused on his team, but he did show some support to his former guy.

“I really didn’t watch him, I was watching our guys, to be honest.” he said. “Having said that, no listen, I want him to do well, but he’s no longer a Sixer so I completely moved on from him.”

Jalen Rose jumped in and asked another question, stating it wouldn’t be about Simmons, which got a laugh from Rivers.

“I want the kid to do well,” he continued. “He did well for me. He was a Defensive Player of the Year candidate and was having a great year. But, I have to worry about my own team right now and that’s what I’m focused on.”

It was a grueling stretch for the Sixers as they worked to trade Simmons, and that eventually got done when he was shipped to the Nets in exchange for James Harden. Now, both sides are able to move on and both of them have the chance of being a championship contender in the upcoming season.

Simmons Will Have Many Roles

First and foremost, Simmons looks like he’s going to be the primary playmaker in Brooklyn, and that’s clearly what will make the most sense for him.

However, Brooklyn is going to use him in a variety of ways. There are not many big men on the roster outside of Nic Claxton, so they will have to get creative with lineups, and that involves playing Simmons at center. He’s big enough to where it could work, although he would have a tough time matching up against the likes of Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic.

The Nets shouldn’t have any problems scoring this season if everybody stays healthy and eligible, but defense is where things could fall apart. There’s still time to get things figured out, but Simmons won’t be able to guard every position for them.

The roster as its constructed still appears like it could win a championship, but there are likely still some moves that need to be made if they want to bring a title to Brooklyn.