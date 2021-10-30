Nets Star Has Epic Reaction to LaMarcus Aldridge Milestone

Friday, October 29 was a good day for the Brooklyn Nets, and not just because the team got back to .500 with a 105-98 win over the Indiana Pacers. Along the way, LaMarcus Aldridge reached rarefied air in the annals of hoops lore.

At the two-minute mark of the third quarter, Aldridge received a pass from Jevon Carter, then quickly fired up a 22-foot jump shot that hit pay dirt. Once the ball crossed through the net, the seven-time NBA All-Star was officially part of the league’s 20,000-point club.

It was an incredible feat for a player who, less than a year ago, was forced into early retirement due to an irregular heartbeat.

As big as the accomplishment was for Aldridge, though, James Harden’s response to it after the game may have been equally epic. When asked by a reporter for his thoughts on Aldridge joining “the club,” this happened:

In truth, Harden probably knew full well what club the big man had joined. As Aldridge tells it, his teammates have been counting him down since the season began. “The guys in the back have told me every day how close I was; 16, six, I needed 10 or whatever,” Aldridge said.

While this was Aldridge’s big moment, Kevin Durant was determined to be part of it. He wanted to get the assist that ultimately belonged to Carter.

“They called timeout and I was sitting there with Kev, and I was like, ‘Man I need one more bucket for 20K,’ and he said, ‘I want to pass it to you,’” Aldridge said. “But then, you know, they ended up trapping him or whatever and I wasn’t there. That’s why when I hit the shot I looked over at Kev and started laughing.”

Durant may have missed out on dropping the dime that gave Aldridge his 20,000th point, but he’s just happy that the pursuit of the milestone played a part in getting him back to Brooklyn.

“A couple months before we were about to sign him, [I was like] ‘Oh s***, L retired with 50, 49 points left,” Durant said, via the New York Daily News. “I know he’s thinking about it, so I guess that helped him come back, forced him back a little bit more. I’m glad he’s back into the game. He’s going to score more points this season so I’m looking forward to it.”

Nets fans are right there with him.

Coach Nash on Aldridge’s Big Game

Aldridge was solid throughout the night, scoring 21 points, grabbing eight boards and adding a steal and a block against the Pacers. He was particularly strong in the third quarter, though, when he scored eight straight points on 4-of-4 shooting.

After the game, Nets coach Steve Nash weighed in on that stretch, his game on the whole and the 20K mark.

“He was great,” Nash said of Aldridge’s performance. “Obviously, he scored when we needed it, but also stuck to the game plan and defended, rebound. Made the plays that we needed and that was a really important performance and, to cap it off, he went into 20,000 which is incredible territory and a testament to what a career he’s had.”

Nash awarded Aldridge with the game ball for his efforts.

