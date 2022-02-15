Nets Starter Takes Fiery Shot at James Harden After Snapping Losing Skid

When the Brooklyn Nets took the court for their matchup with the Sacramento Kings on Monday, they were looking to snap an 11-game losing streak. The Kings have a record of 22-37. But they are more talented than their record shows. They made a move at the trade deadline for Domantas Sabonis to pair with their star guard De’Aaron Fox. Thankfully for the Nets two of their three new additions made their Brooklyn debuts as Seth Curry and Andre Drummond played a major role in the contest. Curry scored 23 points including three three-pointers while Drummond added in 11 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists in the Nets’ 109-85 victory.

Bruce Brown Takes Cryptic Dig at James Harden

Another key factor in the Nets’ win was their forward Bruce Brown. Brown has struggled this season averaging just 6.3 points per game. But the Nets forward had one of his best games of the year against the Kings as he registered 19 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists in the win. Brown says that following the Nets trade of James Harden the vibe of the locker room has changed noticeably.

“The locker room is just a great vibe in there right now,” Brown told reporters after the win per SNY. “I don’t know what it is. Everything just shifted after the trade deadline. Everybody likes everybody, it’s just great.”

"The locker room is just a great vibe in there right now. I don't know what it is. Everything just shifted after the trade deadline. Everybody likes everybody, it's just great" – Bruce Brown pic.twitter.com/NbClBB9bEk — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 15, 2022

Nets head coach Steve Nash applauded Brown’s performance after the game.

“Bruce was amazing. You can give the game ball to Bruce,” Nash said of Brown’s performance per SNY. “I think his defense was excellent in the second half. He also did a little bit of everything: handled the ball, rebounded, blocked shots, pushed it in transition. He was fantastic. Bruce gets the game ball tonight.”

"Bruce was amazing, you can give the game ball to Bruce" – Steve Nash on Bruce Brown pic.twitter.com/kdkcNMBBW3 — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 15, 2022

Curry, Nash Sound Off on Win Against Kings

Losing a player of Harden’s caliber is always a tough pill to swallow. But Curry and Drummond are already proving to pay dividends for the Nets. The two former Sixers have brought their chemistry from Philadelphia and it looks to be contagious. And that is something that the Nets can be excited about.

“He simplified it. Coach Steve [Nash], he gave us simple actions to run. If you’re a smart basketball player, you should know what to do out there,” Curry said per NetsDaily. “Kinda just playing fast, up-tempo pushing the ball. Letting the guards make plays and getting downhill. It wasn’t difficult to learn the playbook if you know how to play. It was pretty simple.”

"I already knew. I didn't have to see what we did tonight to know the kind of style we play" Seth Curry says he didn't need to envision what it would be like to play with a full Nets roster with KD, Kyrie & Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/E7TvRzmBTj — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 15, 2022

“It was great obviously to have some more bodies. Seth [Curry], LaMarcus [Aldridge] and Andre [Drummond] played well. But really, I thought we continued to play with the fight, spirit, and connectivity that we’ve asked them to play with. We just got a better result tonight,” Nash said after the Nets win. “Just proud of them. Other than a little stretch to start the third, we had our best defensive performance of the year.”

Albeit against the Kings, the Nets snapping an 11-game losing skid has to feel good as they are still in position to have a chance at the playoffs. Once they make it into the postseason anything can happen.

