Lakers Guard Seemingly Takes Shot at Nets After Beating NBA Best Jazz

When the Brooklyn Nets came into the 2020-21 season, they boasted two of the most gifted offensive talents that the game of basketball has ever seen in Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

Most people knew that they would be a force to be reckoned with in the regular season, but nobody could have ever imagined what would happen next. Less than a month into the season, the Nets would set the NBA on fire as they completed a blockbuster trade for nine-time NBA All-Star James Harden. The Nets went from possible contender to championship favorite and the term “Scary Hours” was born.

Dennis Schroder Seems To Take Shot at Nets

As talented as the Nets are, they have been bit by the injury bug all year, similar to the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers who are without Anthony Davis and reigning NBA Finals Most Valuable Player LeBron James.

After the Lakers’ win over the Jazz, starting point guard Dennis Schroder praised their newest acquisition, Andre Drummond, for his hot streak during LeBron & AD’s absence. Schroder also insists that once the Lakers’ stars return they will have some “scary hours” of their own.

“He’s a big key as well. Defensively if he locks in, he can be an X-factor for us as well. Offensively he’s putting so much pressure on the rim,” Schroder said of Drummond to Mike Trudell of Spectrum Sports.

“When AD and LeBron come back, it’s going to be really scary because he’s putting so much pressure on the rim. You have to take that advantage.”

"When AD and LeBron come back it's going to be really scary." Dennis Schröder with @LakersReporter on the #Lakers overtime battle with Utah and the growing team chemistry. pic.twitter.com/zEfXUSK0Kw — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) April 17, 2021

Harden Coined the Term ‘Scary Hours’ for the Nets

At the beginning of the season when Harden was first traded to the Nets Kyrie was still away from the team due to his first personal leave of the season. Harden was asked about the Nets’ potential when he, KD, and Kyrie were all on the floor together, and “Scary Hours” was his response.

“I’m so excited for Ky to get back. He’s a key piece to what we’re trying to do,” Harden told reporters via Michael A. Scotto of Hoops Hype.

“The chemistry, the sooner we can build that, the sooner we can be on the court together, it’s going to be scary hours.”

While some may have felt that Harden was putting the cart before the horse, the 2018 NBA Most Valuable Player was not just blowing smoke. While the injury-riddled Nets have only been able to put Harden, Durant, and Irving on the floor together for seven games they have a record of 5-2 in that span.

James Harden on Kyrie Irving: “I’m so excited for Ky to get back. He’s a key piece to what we’re trying to do. The chemistry, the sooner we can build that, the sooner we can be on the court together, it’s going to be scary hours.” pic.twitter.com/dBvjcYXXpE — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) January 17, 2021

Nets and Lakers Rivalry Keeps Getting Hotter

While it may be somewhat of a stretch to say that Schroder was sending shots at the Nets it is not as far-fetched as some may think. During the Nets’ last matchup with the Lakers on April 10, Schroder got in a heated verbal exchange with Kyrie which caused both players to be ejected.

Kyrie Irving and Dennis Schröder both got ejected for the first time in their careers 😳 (via @espn) pic.twitter.com/Hewkgofalm — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) April 11, 2021

Health permitting, the Lakers and Nets are most people’s pick to meet in this year’s NBA Finals. If that prediction does come true, both teams already have a lot of bulletin board material to make for an even more exciting matchup.

