Celtics Jaylen Brown Makes Bold Kyrie Irving Prediction Amid Nets Suspension

In response to their star point guard Kyrie Irving sharing the link to the 2018 film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” a film that features anti-Semitic tropes, the Brooklyn Nets handed him a suspension of at least five games. The Nets also required him to complete a list of tasks before being eligible to return. Per NBA insider Shams Charania of “The Athletic”, those tasks include:

– Apologize/condemn the movie

– $500K donation to anti-hate causes

– Sensitivity training

– Antisemitic training

– Meet with ADL, Jewish leaders

– Meet with Joe Tsai to demonstrate understanding

To some people, Irving’s punishment is a bit excessive. NBA insider Marc Stein reported on November 7 that folks in some circles believe the Nets made the list, hoping Irving would refuse to complete the tasks and thus give the franchise a valid reason to release him.

Jaylen Brown, Vice President of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), says that he expects Irving’s punishment to be appealed by the NBPA at some point.

“I’ve been talking to Kyrie. I’ve talked to Adam [Silver, NBA commissioner], I talked to Tamika [Tremaglio, NBPA executive director], I’ve talked to pretty much everybody about this situation,” Brown said of Irving’s suspension to the Boston Globe.

“But I’m expecting the NBPA to appeal the suspension from Brooklyn. The terms, etc., that went into his return. The terms for his return, they seem like a lot, and a lot of the players expressed discomfort with the terms.”

"I'm expecting the NBPA to appeal the suspension from Brooklyn. The terms, etc., that went into his return. The terms for his return, they seem like a lot, and a lot of the players expressed discomfort with the terms." NBPA VP Jaylen Brown on Kyrie Irving (via @GwashburnGlobe) pic.twitter.com/RMu3Qq2xwV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 8, 2022

Brown Shuts Down Kyrie Anti-Semitic Accusations

Irving sharing the film, which contained anti-Semitic content could certainly be frowned upon, but it wasn’t ultimately the reason he was suspended by the Nets. It was the fact that he had several opportunities to apologize for his actions and denounce anti-Semitism and chose not to that earned him a spot on the sidelines.

But even though Irving did not publicly condemn the film or the hate speech it displays, Brown, a former teammate of his, doesn’t believe the Nets star is anti-Semitic.

“I don’t believe Kyrie Irving is antisemitic. I don’t think people in our governing bodies think he’s antisemitic. He made a mistake,” Brown added.

“We understand from an outside perspective how important sensitivity is to not condone hate speech and not condone anything of that nature. It’s sensitivity to the dialect around that. We don’t want to stand up for somebody in order to not condemn hate speech, but I don’t believe Kyrie Irving is anti-Semitic. And hopefully, the NBA feels the same way.”

Jaylen Brown: “I don't believe Kyrie Irving is antisemitic,” “The terms for his return, they seem like a lot, and a lot of the players expressed discomfort with the terms. He made a mistake. He posted something. There was no distinction.” (Via @GwashburnGlobe ) pic.twitter.com/2imvs4Pyol — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 8, 2022

Udoka Is Durant’s Preferred Choice as Nets Head Coach

Amid all of the drama surrounding their star point guard, what has gotten lost within all of the storylines surrounding the Nets is that they are still devoid of a head coach. After parting ways with Steve Nash on November 1, the Nets were expected to hire current Boston Celtics head coach, Ime Udoka as his successor. However, some ‘strong voices’ around the league have encouraged the Nets not to move forward with the hiring process.

This could be a conflict of interest in Brooklyn because Udoka is the preferred coach of their superstar forward, Kevin Durant.

“Udoka, though, is believed to be the preferred choice of not only GM Sean Marks but also Nets star Kevin Durant,” NBA insider Marc Stein wrote via his Substack account on November 7.

“Udoka’s hiring was initially regarded as a mere formality in the wake of Nash’s exit last Tuesday, but his expected deal with the Nets has yet to materialize.”

Nobody knows what the future currently holds for the Nets. It will be interesting to see how it pans out.