Nets Could Build Trade Offer for $125M Big Man Around Joe Harris, 2 Others: Exec

The Atlanta Hawks have been rumored to be looking to trade John Collins since before the start of the season. One team that has been said to be a ‘prime‘ suitor for Collins and is known to have interest is the Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn has even offered a deal highlighted by Joe Harris, which Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Atlanta is not interested in. As the trade deadline nears, the Nets are still known to be in pursuit of a power forward. Could John Collins be the player they add?

Nets Chances to Trade for John Collins

One Eastern Conference executive shared with Heavy Sports where things stand with Atlanta and Collins and the likelihood that the Nets would be able to get a deal done for the sixth-year forward.

“What you are seeing with Collins now is that the Hawks want him to be treated like an All-Star, they want a big-time return for Collins—not quite like the Rudy Gobert or Donovan Mitchell trades, but something in that neighborhood. And everyone else looks at him like he’s a guy who is owed $100 million over the next four years and is having the worst year of his career. The Nets can build a package around Joe Harris to make the money match, and add in Royce O’Neale and Cam Thomas. The Hawks would want someone more like Ben Simmons back, and maybe more. The Nets are looking to go for it this year. They’re not looking to get rid of any of their top guys. Not the way they’ve been playing. If you’re the Nets, and really, if you are anybody in the league with your eyes on Collins, you are just hoping the Hawks realize they’re not getting a major payback for Collins and they lower the price,” the Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports.

Collins remains on the trade block largely due to the Hawks asking price. According to the executive, their starting point for a trade is a player like Ben Simmons, which the Nets would never do with the way their season is going. As the deadline nears, we may see them get more desperate to get a deal done. Could the asking price lower enough that Harris, O’Neale, or Thomas be enough to get a deal done for the $125 million forward? If it is, Brooklyn would get what they are looking for at the deadline.

Executive Shares Nets Trade Deadline Targets

Collins is exactly what the Nets are looking to add at this February’s trade deadline. An executive told Heavy Sports that the Nets are looking to add a “star” and “power-forward-like player.”

“The Nets are definitely looking for a deal, but they want to bring in a star who can play alongside what they have. They’d be in the market for a power-forward type, maybe a rebounder,” the executive suggested to Heavy Sports.

Adding depth at power forward helps the Nets get better in one of the areas where they are weakest, rebounding. Currently, Brooklyn is 27th in the league in rebounds per game. Despite being one of the hottest teams in the NBA, they lack rebounding. Acquiring a power forward at the deadline could answer that need as they make a playoff push. Collins fits the star status with what he can do offensively. He’s averaged as much as 21.9 points per game while shooting 40% from deep and grabbing 10 rebounds a game, but that was in 2019-20, a career year. Since then, his role has changed in Atlanta, and a change of scenery could be just what he needs to be back at that kind of level.