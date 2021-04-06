Julius Randle Claps Back at Nets Guard After Heated Incident [WATCH]

A depleted Brooklyn Nets team defeated the New York Knicks 114-112 on Monday night. The Nets have now swept the New York Knicks in their season series.

As these two franchises continue battling for the right to be called New York’s team the game was heated all night long.

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Randle and TLC Nearly Come To Blows

The most notable altercation happened in the second half between Knicks All-Star Julius Randle and Nets guard Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot.

The two opposing players got tangled up and a shoving match ensued. They were both assessed technical fouls.

Did you see how aggressively TLC pushed Randle and Yanked his arm, absolutely disgusting. Adam Silver should suspend him for the rest of the year. No room in the game for behavior like that. pic.twitter.com/9dhGL3iVsl — DJ ⚫️⚪️ (@kingdj_5297) April 6, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Nets Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Brooklyn!

Randle Sends Savage Shot at TLC

After the game, Randle was asked about the incident.

“I’m not sure. I’m not sure what his problem was,” Randle told reporters via Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News.

“Like I said, he’s not a guy I’m worried about when I’m playing.”

On the season TLC is averaging 6.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.

"I don't really know what his problem was" Julius Randle talks about his double-technical incident with Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot pic.twitter.com/ufoOUwZWP6 — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) April 6, 2021

Randle’s Son Hates the Nets

The beef between Nets and Knicks runs deeper than anyone could imagine. In a video posted by Randle’s wife Kendra, his son is seen crying after the loss pointing to a picture of the Nets saying that he hates them.

Julius Randle’s son after the Nets beat the Knicks 😭 (via @KendraRandle_) pic.twitter.com/mCvsWrxf0F — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 6, 2021

Knicks Don’t Fear The Nets

Coming into Monday’s game there was a slim possibility that the Nets would have All-Three of their All-Stars set to play against the Knicks as Kevin Durant had not been officially ruled out leading up to the game.

Randle and Knicks starter Reggie Bullock were asked about the prospect of playing against the ‘Big 3’ ahead of Monday night’s game and they did not hold back at all.

“We got a big 5,” Bullock said of the Brooklyn Nets ‘Big 3’

Knicks All-Star Julius Randle doubled down on Bullock’s comments saying, “We got a big 15.”

Reggie Bullock says the Knicks won't be fazed by facing the Nets' Big 3: "We got a Big 5" pic.twitter.com/XmCVmWTb5r — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) April 4, 2021

Kyrie Carried Brooklyn After Harden’s Injury

The ‘Big 3’ quickly turned into a monologue starring Kyrie Irving. James Harden played just four minutes in the entire game as he had to leave with right hamstring tightness.

According to Alex Schiffer of The Athletic Nets head coach Steve Nash says that Harden could feel that something was not right with his hamstring despite his scans coming back clean.

Steve Nash said James Harden had an awareness that something wasn't right with his hamstring. His scan earlier today was clean and his strength tests back in the locker room were good. Said they need to protect him from it. Doesn't give a timeline. Airing on the side of caution. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) April 6, 2021

Kyrie held it down for Brooklyn as he had a huge night. He dropped 40 points to go along with 2 rebounds and 7 assists. On the season Irving is averaging 28.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists.

Kevin Durant will likely return for the Nets on Wednesday when they face the New Orleans Pelicans. Nash says the team is officially listing him as day-to-day. Harden’s status for Wednesday against New Orleans is still unknown.

The shape that Durant returns in has yet to be seen. Regardless, he will be a big boost to a Nets team that has caught the injury bug as of late.

READ NEXT: Julius Randle & Reggie Bullock Send Strong Message To Nets ‘Big 3’