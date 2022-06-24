Kevin Durant Breaks Silence on Kyrie Irving Potential Nets Exit

Arecent report from ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski suggested that Kyrie Irving has already supplied the Brooklyn Nets with a list of teams he would be comfortable executing a sign and trade to. Another report from Shams Charania of “The Athletic” suggested that if the Nets were to let Irving walk and not re-sign him, Durant would request a trade, despite signing a max extension with Brooklyn in 2021.

Though Durant and Irving’s remaining time in Brooklyn seems to be connected, Durant insisted he is not involved in any part of Kyrie’s contract circumstances on the latest episode of “The ETCs”.

“It’s no involvement at all. I can’t be involved with it. This is this man’s livelihood. This is much bigger than me. Being a free agent, it’s one of the most important times in your career. That can’t be swayed by anybody else. I just do me and wait for the time,” Durant said.

“There’s nothing that can happen right now. I don’t think he can even make a decision on opting out until the 29th, I think. I just let things play out and see what happens but keep the regular contact up with Kai and see what happens. It’s something that’s so much out of my control that I don’t want to be a part of it. We’ll see what happens though.”

KD on Kyries contract situation: pic.twitter.com/8XyTgHz2YW — Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) June 24, 2022

KD on Kyrie’s Decision: ‘Friendship Will Still Be There’

Irving and Durant came to the Nets together in 2019, looking to create a new legacy in Brooklyn and probably end their careers there. But after just three seasons with the franchise, another one of their All-Stars could be on his way out the door. Durant says that regardless of what Irving decides to do in the coming days, he doesn’t expect their relationship to change.

“That’s where I’m at with it. Basketball is obviously the most important thing, but I try not to let that get in the way of somebody else’s personal decision. Like I said, whatever happens, the friendship will still be there,” Durant said.

Durant Recent Nets Rumors: ‘It’s Just Reports’

With Irving’s future still undecided, and the June 29th deadline for him to opt-in and stay with the Nets just days away, all signs point to him becoming a free agent. But Durant says that many of the stories coming out about the Nets and their future are just smoke and mirrors.

“It’s just reports. You know that go around this time, the Draft, the Finals just ended. You just got to keep that dialogue going, keep that engagement going. So, obviously, it’s an interesting topic. There’s a lot going on with our team,” Durant said.

“Uncertainty with Ben not playing with us, us being swept in the playoffs, Kyrie’s situation being a free agent. So, there’s a lot of certainty with our team. I understand why there’s so much noise around us, but as individuals, you control what you can. If the time’s right, everything will work out for itself.”

Even if Irving does leave it won’t be all bad for Nets fans. Brooklyn has Durant and Simmons under contract for 2023 and do not have to trade them. Still, Kyrie’s future remains uncertain, with the outcome to be decided in the coming days.

