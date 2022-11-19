Kevin Durant Breaks Silence About Kyrie Irving’s Return

Kyrie Irving’s return could not have come at a more ideal time for the Brooklyn Nets, who have struggled to find consistency this season. They have been under .500 the entire season and sit outside the playoff picture with a record of 7-9. Nets star Kevin Durant believes that Irving, who averages 26.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists for the Nets this season, should serve as a major boost to the roster upon his return.

“It’s exciting for everybody. I mean we miss Ky. we miss his presence on the floor,” Durant told reporters after a team shootaround on November 17 via NetsDaily.

“I haven’t talked to him since we’ve been on the road trip about it, the last couple of days. But we’re looking forward to his return to the team. Definitely gonna give us a much-needed spark.”

It should be noted, Irving’s return on Sunday has yet to be confirmed by the Nets. Durant admitted he has been left in the dark about all the details concerning his suspension and pending return.

“I don’t know the details about anything that’s going on,” he added. “I should know, I guess because I’m part of the team, but I’ve been totally focused on the road trip. Once we get back home, I’m sure that stuff will figure itself out. But hopefully, it’s soon.”

Durant: Kyrie Suspension ‘Unnecessary’

Irving’s absence was felt greatly in the Nets’ locker room. Not only because he is an other-worldly talent but also because the Nets were ransacked with injuries to other players on the roster.

Ben Simmons, Yuta Watanabe, and Seth Curry all missed time during the Nets star’s suspension. Upon the announcement of Irving’s suspension earlier in November, Durant said he felt the action taken against his co-star was unnecessary.

“I’m not here to judge somebody or talk down on their life or how they feel their views. I just didn’t like anything that went on,” Durant told reporters on November 4, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

“I felt like it was all unnecessary. I felt like we could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet as an organization.”

Shams: Irving Went ‘Above and Beyond’ to Get Reinstated

According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, Kyrie will return to the floor when Brooklyn takes on the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. Charania also notes that both sides are ‘happy’ with the outcome on the other side of Irving’s suspension.

“Sources close to the Nets and the league say that both sides are happy with what Irving has done throughout the process, especially given the number of community leaders he has met with,” Charania writes per The Athletic.

“One source, who was granted anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on the matter, said that Irving chose to go “above and beyond” what was asked of him.”

Just In: Suspended Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is expected to be cleared to play on Sunday vs. Memphis at Barclays Center, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 17, 2022

The Nets have had a tumultuous season to this point. Yet, they are well-positioned to make a playoff run sitting 10th in the Eastern Conference.

Fresh off beating the top-seeded Portland Trail Blazers and Ben Simmons’ best game of the season, it will be interesting to see if they can turn it around.