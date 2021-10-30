Kevin Durant Throws Ball Into Stands During Nets Win Over Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets came into Friday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers looking to get back to a .500 record after dropping their last game against the Miami Heat. The Nets were already thin and then lost their young center Nic Claxton who is out with a non-COVID-related illness. The Nets still narrowly escaped with a 105-98 victory over the Pacers.

Kevin Durant Throws Ball Into Stands During Win

But the Nets win did not come without drama. During the game Nets star, Kevin Durant was fouled in transition as Brooklyn was trying to get a bucket on the fast break. Once the play was blown dead Durant threw the ball into the stands out of frustration. Something that is expressly prohibited by the NBA.

Durant was immediately hit with a technical foul for throwing the ball into the stands. But that likely is not the end of the All-Star’s troubles. During the New York Knicks’ season-opening win over the Boston Celtics on October 20 their All-Star Julius Randle threw the ball into the stands and was fined $15k for his actions. Similar sanctions could likely be coming in Durant’s direction.

KD got called for a tech after throwing the ball into the stands 😳 pic.twitter.com/w9r1tReT1J — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 30, 2021

Lamarcus Aldridge Reaches Career Milestone

Durant and James Harden may have combined for 51 points in their win over the Pacers, but the star of the night was without a doubt Nets big man LaMarcus Aldridge. Aldridge was a steady hand for Brooklyn as he poured in 21 points to go along with 8 rebounds in the victory. But Aldridge’s biggest accomplishment of the night was reaching the mark of 20,000 career points. He is just the 48th player in league history to reach the mark. Aldridge spoke about reaching the milestone after the win.

“It feels good man. A true blessing. Definitely didn’t think it was going to happen after what happened last year. Stuck with it, fall back, and definitely felt good to get it done tonight,” Aldridge said after the game per NetsDaily. “I just feel blessed.”

LaMarcus Aldridge on hitting the 20,000 point milestone for his career "I feel blessed" pic.twitter.com/jxjuOaaPA7 — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) October 30, 2021

Durant Says Aldridge Has ‘Scorer Instincts’

Aldridge reaching the mark is particularly special because he was forced to retire last year due to an irregular heartbeat. But through hard work and perseverance was cleared by doctors to resume basketball activities this summer and re-signed with the Nets during the offseason. Now he is back and reaching new heights. Durant spoke on Aldridge reaching the milestone after the win.

“He’s got scorer instincts. In any situation, he’s one of those guys that can get his in the midst of a lot of chaos,” Durant said after the win per NetsDaily. “Twenty-thousand points for a career and only 48 players did that; there’s thousands of players that played this game. That’s a huge accomplishment. I know he wants more but this is a huge milestone.”

Kevin Durant talks about LaMarcus Aldridge reaching the 20,000 point milestone "20,000 points for a career, only 48 players did that. There's thousands of players who played this game, that's a huge accomplishment" pic.twitter.com/7CeXkSAMDi — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) October 30, 2021

The Nets faced some of the NBA’s best teams to start the season, they have already faced the Sixers, Bucks, and Heat. So to be sitting on a 3-3 record through six games is not as bad as some people want to believe. They will be hoping to improve on that record in their next game against the Detroit Pistons. Number one overall draft pick Cade Cunningham is expected to make his debut.

