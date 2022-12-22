Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Send Message on Steph Curry as Nets Blowout Warriors

The Brooklyn Nets entered into Wednesday’s matchup with the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors looking to extend their six-game win streak and close the gap between them and the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference.

During the matchup, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant exchanged words with a heckling Warriors fan who suggested that the Nets were only winning because Golden State was without their best player, Curry (H/T @courtsidenets).

“let’s see what happens when Steph plays,” the fan shouted at Irving.

“It don’t matter cause he gotta guard me, and I gotta guard him, so it’s even,” Irving responded.

Durant then went up to the fan to back Irving up, “Congrats on that championship you won last year man. I’m proud of you,” he said.

Kevin Durant Shows Respect to the Warriors

The Warriors were without three of their starters Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson, and reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry, so their matchup with the Nets went as most expected as Brooklyn cruised to a 143-113 victory.

But despite the absence of several of their key players, Durant as a former Warrior knows that Golden State is never a team that should be taken lightly. With the championship system they have built, the Dubs are always a threat each time they take the court.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s the Warriors,” Durant said to reporters after the win.

“You always respect them no matter who is on the floor. They have a championship system and championship players. Even though Steph, Klay, and Wiggins are out, those guys had a next-up mentality. Just come out there and play so you can’t take them lightly, and I think we did a good job of staying focused to start.”

Jacque Vaughan Sounds off on Nets’ Approach

Durant must have spoken those exact words to his Nets teammates during pregame because Brooklyn came out swinging hard in their matchup against the Dubs. They scored a whopping 91 points in the first quarter as they waltzed to yet another victory.

The Nets have long held a reputation for taking games off against undermanned opponents, and often it has come back to bite them in the end. But in their matchup against the Warriors, the Nets showed no let-up, treating an undermanned Golden State roster as if they had a clean injury report.

Nets head coach Jacque Vaughan says the team had a “mature” approach to their matchup against the Warriors.

“That’s what happens when you come to work and you’re ready to work from the beginning. I think we used the word professionalism and being mature to play the game tonight, and I think that was the first piece of it,” Vaughan said after the Nets win.

“Our approach was pretty good, especially the first quarter after the last two games, and 42 assists. Being able to spray the ball around, share that thing, play for each other, find each other early really carried us through the rest of the game.”

The Nets continue to string together wins but have been very fortunate to play several teams missing key players. But they have a real test coming up in their next matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.