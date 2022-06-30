Twitter Rips Kevin Durant After Blockbuster Trade Request From Nets

Just when it seemed that everything had come to calm after Kyrie Irving opted into the final year of his deal with the Brooklyn Nets on June 28, chaos ensued on June 30. Per ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, two-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Kevin Durant has officially requested a trade from the Nets.

“Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks is working with Kevin Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman on finding a trade for the franchise star, Kleiman tells ESPN,” Wojnarowski said per his Twitter account on June 30.

“As the Nets prepare to move one of the most valuable trade assets ever on the market, the entire roster will be available to discuss in deals, sources tell ESPN. Teams have been calling on Durant, and the Nets will certainly look for a historic return on players and draft picks,” he added.

Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks is working with Kevin Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman on finding a trade for the franchise star, Kleiman tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

Twitter Reacts to Kevin Durant Trade Request From Nets

Durant is a top-five player in the NBA today and arguably one of the greatest players in NBA history. With the bombshell news of him requesting a trade, Twitter was set ablaze with fan reactions.

Kevin Durant leaving the Warriors to prove he could lead his own team and then requesting a trade the same year Golden State wins again is… wild. — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) June 30, 2022

Woj says that "more than half the league has called Brooklyn about acquiring Kevin Durant". — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 30, 2022

Kevin Durant waiting for Kyrie to opt in only so he can request a trade later pic.twitter.com/FOML01fm74 — Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) June 30, 2022

Funniest places the Nets can trade Kevin Durant to, ranked: 1. OKC — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) June 30, 2022

Kevin Durant every time there’s a minor inconvenience pic.twitter.com/Icugb0Ouq9 — $amy 🇲🇦 (@samyyyy99) June 30, 2022

Kyrie after opting in: Let’s go win this chip now! Kevin Durant:pic.twitter.com/MuKNFiRWjW — lil mumu. 🇵🇸 (@mautezawad) June 30, 2022

Kevin Durant when he sees a potential super team pic.twitter.com/rwTxMhZJQi — Senator Lee (@Danielsenator) June 30, 2022

Kevin Durant requesting a trade 3 hours before free agency begins pic.twitter.com/pxHwZfNAEG — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 30, 2022

This Kevin Durant saga 😱 pic.twitter.com/nriIjPTSeD — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 30, 2022

Kevin Durant as the leader of the Brooklyn Nets (2019-2022) pic.twitter.com/PLpan54TCO — Jay (@feeling_3000) June 30, 2022

Anthony Davis watching Lakers fans tweet "AD for KD" the second Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets pic.twitter.com/UoP83a7T29 — alex (@AlexUlrichh) June 30, 2022

Kevin Durant leaving the Brooklyn Nets pic.twitter.com/UbubDWsJW1 https://t.co/QGQOs9Dozb — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 30, 2022

Suns and Heat Among Durant’s Top Suitors

With Durant officially on his way out of Brooklyn, the sweepstakes are on for one lucky team to get one of the NBA’s best players. Especially because Durant will be entering the first year of a 4-year/ $198 million contract at the start of next season. Wojnarowski says that the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns have emerged as teams who will pursue the All-Star forward in a trade.

“Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal. With four years on his contract, there’s no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant,” Wojnarowski said per his Twitter account.

Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal. With four years on his contract, there's no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

Nets Were Prepared for Durant Trade Request

Irving opted into the final year of his deal on June 28th, the day before the deadline. But even though he opted into the last year of his deal, Wojnarowski says that Kyrie and Durant had no contact with the franchise after making it official. At which point Nets owner Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks prepared for the possibility of a Durant trade request.

“Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had no contact with the franchise after Irving opted into his deal on Monday, and a sense of inevitability existed that Durant would eventually ask for a trade, sources tell ESPN. It happened today,” Wojnarowski tweeted on June 30.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had no contact with the franchise after Irving opted into his deal on Monday, and a sense of inevitability existed that Durant would eventually ask for a trade, sources tell ESPN. It happened today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

On June 30, 2019, Durant and Irving signed with the Nets in hopes of bringing a new culture to Brooklyn by bringing the franchise their first-ever championship. On June 30, 2022, Durant requested a trade from the Nets and essentially put an end to their hopes of winning a championship in the near future.

It is easy to point fingers as to where this potential dynasty went wrong. But the reality is that everyone has some blame in this situation. However, the last straw seemed to be the franchise not offering Kyrie Irving a max extension, something that Durant clearly wanted.

