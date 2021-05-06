Nets Kevin Durant Drops Bombshell on Collaboration with Kyrie Irving

Both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant decided that they needed a change of scenery in the summer of 2019. By design, they ended up together on the Brooklyn Nets. The two All-Stars had long discussed the idea of playing together as they have had a noted close relationship off the court. On Wednesday Durant announced a huge collaboration that the two close friends could have coming soon.

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Kyrie & KD Could Have Nike Collaboration on the Way

Both KD and Kyrie have signature sneakers under the Nike brand. On Tuesday during the pilot episode of The Sneaker Game that appears on Durant’s Boardroom network with Nick DePaula, he announced that he and Kyrie could have a sneaker collaboration coming in the future.

“We definitely talked about that,” Durant said of a sneaker collaboration with Kyrie via Nets Wire. “I definitely want to try and combine one of our shoes. Not just the color, but actually make a hybrid shoe. One of ours. I don’t know which number I’ll choose.”

Episode 1 of The Sneaker Game is live! @NickDePaula chats with @KDTrey5: ➖KD discusses potential future sneaker collab w/ @KyrieIrving

➖shooting music video at Nike HQ w/ @Drake

➖being 1 of 3 players with 14+ signature sneakers, + more Full episode: https://t.co/qaECxdQCKR pic.twitter.com/Uezp5HsloB — Boardroom (@boardroom) May 5, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Nets Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Brooklyn!

Nets Have Rough End to Season

The Brooklyn Nets’ tumultuous regular season is finally starting to come to a close. Much like the Nets roller coaster of a season, the team’s last few regular-season games games will not be a cake walk. 4 of the Nets last 7 games will come on the road and three of them will be against playoff teams.

To make things even more challenging Nets’ star James Harden has still not been given a timetable for when he can return. Whether it has been due to personal leave, health and safety protocols, or injury the Nets ‘Big 3’ of Durant, Harden, and Irving have been unable to stay on the floor together this season. In total, the Nets stars have played a total of seven games.

Kyrie Excited for ‘Big 3’ To Play Together Again

Despite the lack of time that the Nets have played together the Nets three-headed monster has shown that they have a lot of promise. They have a record of 5-2 in the games that they have played together. Kyrie understands the potential that the Nets stars have is limitless and is excited for the moment that they can take the floor together again.

“I’m waiting for all of us to get on the floor playing you know just having a complete team whenever that day comes, I’ll be extremely happy,” Kyrie said of Harden not playing after the loss to the Bucks per SNY.

“We’re just holding the ship right now together. I don’t want to play the what-if game and all that but whenever the time comes when we’re all on the floor hopefully in the near future we’ll be ready to play. But right now, we gotta go with who we have and go out there and put on a great show.”

"We're just holding the ship right now… I don't want to play the what-if game" Kyrie Irving reacts to the Nets falling to the Bucks without James Harden: pic.twitter.com/koHwgirKwT — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) May 2, 2021

In the seven games that Kyrie, KD, and Harden have played together the trio has only spent a total of 186 minutes on the floor together per Sports Illustrated. The chances of the trio getting a practice run in before the postseason kicks off are getting slimmer and slimmer which could affect the team’s chemistry moving forward.

READ NEXT: Nets Kyrie Irving in Hot Water With NBA for Controversial Decision