Kevin Durant Rips Ex Clippers Player for Fake Story on Kyrie Irving, Steve Nash

In an era where fake news runs rampant, it is pivotal to check the sources of the stories that are reported. Former Los Angeles Clippers center Olden Polynice learned that the hard way during a recent appearance on air.

During an appearance on “The Odd Couple” podcast with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker on August 27, Polynice told a story of a time that Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving confronted his head coach Steve Nash about the two league Most Valuable Player awards he won over his mentor, Kobe Bryant.

“One of the reasons why there’s issues between he and Kyrie Irving is because of a statement he made during a party at Steve Nash’s house,” Polynice said. “Okay, in front of everybody, Kyrie said, ‘You need to give those MVP trophies back to Kobe. You didn’t deserve them.’”

However, the source of the story was sports parody account Ballsack Sports, which warranted a humorous response by Nets star Kevin Durant.

Olden after he dropped that generational lie https://t.co/XpPbBiXYrk pic.twitter.com/vGCQF2OSIo — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 29, 2022

Polynice Doubles Down on Nash, Kyrie Story

Despite there being evidence to support the claim that the retired NBA center got tricked by the fake story, Polynice did not retract his statement. In an exchange with the Nets star, Polynice doubled down on his take.

“Lol, if that’s a generational lie then we are all in trouble,” Polynice responded. “People may not like the truth but it’s always coming. like PJ Tucker said, “I Love you”. You are still one of the best ever. Glad to know I still have a little impact out there. KD responded to me… F yeah !!!”

Durant then had an additional rebuttal for Polynice’s claims that his story was true.

“There was no truth in what u said. U have no impact on anything Olden. Enjoy retirement lol,” the Nets star responded.

There was no truth in what u said. U have no impact on anything Olden. Enjoy retirement lol https://t.co/XLreomiv12 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 29, 2022

Charles Barkley Sounds off on ‘Miserable’ Durant

Polynice is just the latest retired played that Durant has quarreled with. He also has a history of going back and forth with NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.

For those who may be tardy to the party, Durant requested a trade from the Nets on June 30, before ultimately deciding to remain with the franchise in August. Barkley labeled Durant as miserable because of his request.

“He seems like a miserable person, man. I call him Mr. Miserable, he’s never going to be happy,” Barkley said of Durant during an appearance on an Arizona radio show via NetsDaily.

“Everybody’s given him everything on a silver platter. He was the man in Oklahoma City, they loved him, and he owned the entire state. He bolts on them and wins back-to-back championships (with Golden State), and he’s still not happy. Then he goes to Brooklyn, they give him everything he wants and he’s still miserable.”

Durant has reached a pinnacle where no matter how hard he falls nothing can stop him from being a first-ballot Hall of Famer. But the overall perception of him as a player has been greatly affected by his trade request this past summer. If he can lead the Nets to a deep playoff run this season, all of that could change.

