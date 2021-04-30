Kevin Durant Has Bold Reply to Host Who Compares Him to LeBron James

The Brooklyn Nets snatched their fourth straight victory on Thursday as they defeated the Indiana Pacers 130-113. The win was in large part due to the efforts of Nets star forward Kevin Durant.

The 2014 NBA Most Valuable Player has struggled to consistently stay on the court this year but had one of his most impressive performances of the season against Indiana. What was even more impressive is that he did it with both James Harden and Kyrie Irving being sidelined due to injury.

Durant finished with 42 points to go along with 3 rebounds and 10 assists in the Nets’ win over the Pacers.

Kevin Durant Has Response for Host Who Compares Him to LeBron

Despite Durant having such an impressive stat line, Eddie Gonzalez, who is the co-host of Durant’s podcast The ETCs went at the two-time NBA Finals MVP for his failure to register a triple-double in the victory. He also added that it was a feat that reigning NBA Finals MVP LeBron James would have accomplished.

“Bron woulda got the 7 rebounds scrub,” Gonzalez said to Durant about his 42-point outing.

Durant had a valid excuse for not getting the triple-double. “I had to let my young boy 20/20 them peoples,” he responded.

I had to let my young bull 20/20 them peoples. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 30, 2021

Kevin Durant Is a Big Alize Johnson Fan

The ‘young boy’ that Durant was referring to was Nets rising star Alize Johnson who has proved to be an important player coming off the Nets bench. Johnson had a 20-point, 21 rebound night in the win over Indiana. Kevin Durant is in awe of the star in the making.

“I love everything about Alize. Who he is as a person, his approach to the game, his work ethic, his story, his journey I want to see him do well out there,” Durant told reporters after the win via SNY.

“I can tell coming back to Indiana the place that drafted him he wanted to come out here and play well and being away from the team for a few days you could tell that was on his mind a bit. But it was a good way to welcome him back to the group, 20/20 off the bench. He was just everywhere, offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds, pushing the pace you know I’m very excited for Alize glad he’s a part of the team and want him to keep building on this.”

Kevin Durant could only shake his head at Alize Johnson's 20-20 performance today: "I love everything about Alize" pic.twitter.com/aaLHmADFBv — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) April 30, 2021

Alize Johnson Was Excited to Return to Indiana

Johnson has become a consistent spark off the Nets bench as his energy and effort on the floor will make you want to run through a brick wall. The 25-year-old was selected by the Pacers with the 50th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Naturally, Johnson was excited to once again play in the arena of the team that drafted him.

“It was exciting to play, get back here where it all started,” Johnson said via SNY.

“I felt it when I was coming off the plane and you know the energy was there from the time I walked in the building. Nash threw me out there, gave me the opportunity so I definitely wanted to go out there and take advantage of it.”

Alize Johnson discusses his 20-20 performance tonight: "I was excited to play, get back here where it all started" pic.twitter.com/YREDClkYYR — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) April 30, 2021

The Nets take the court again on Friday against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers.

