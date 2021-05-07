Nets Kevin Durant Details How Luka Doncic ‘Tricks’ People

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is undoubtedly one of the greatest basketball talents that the NBA has ever seen. Standing at 7-feet tall Durant is pretty much a unicorn on the floor. With his ability to post-up, handle the ball, shoot the three and pass he is pretty much a threat from any spot on the court.

The saying goes “game recognize game” and Durant realizes how special of a talent the Mavericks have in their 2018 lottery pick Luka Doncic. Luka has a skillset that is similar to KD’s and has rapidly become one of the best talents in the NBA today. Durant praised him on the latest episode of his podcast The ETCs.

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Kevin Durant Speaks on Luka Doncic’s Deceptiveness

The consensus around the NBA is that because Luka is not chiseled like LeBron or lanky like KD that he is a slow player. Durant says that simply is not true and Doncic uses that false narrative to his advantage on the basketball court. His deceptive speed can easily catch whoever is defending him off guard.

“He’s deceptively quick too, he’ll get around you fast, slip around you fast for a layup and then slow down, that’s how he’ll get a lot of fouls too,” Durant said on the latest episode of The ETCs. “Because he’ll act like he doesn’t have any athleticism. And he can get around you and he got a big body so he be trying to trick people into thinking he can’t get around you. And he slows down, you chase him down and he’ll slow down, and get a layup and one so you gotta be on point with that dude.”

Luka going to war with KD and Kyrie tonight man. @KDTrey5 loves that guys game. We talked about it on #TheEtcs today and he explained why Luka is such a tough guard. Listen to more on the pod: https://t.co/wzrc1EAOPr pic.twitter.com/bA4xxIHABF — Eddie Gonzalez (@bansky) May 7, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Nets Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Brooklyn!

KD Is Impressed by Luka

Luka at times seems psychic with the things that he can do on the basketball court. The passes that he throws, the reads he makes defensively, the ability to create space for a more accurate shot are all things that at times seem unguardable.

“He plays at a nice pace that’s why I think he can make them shots that way. Like those crazy shots that he be making, the passes that he throws it feels like he is just walking on the track. You know how when rappers just like easily cruise on the track and it’s like damn this n**** is just talking? That’s how Doncic it is like he’s just smooth out there, he’s seeing everything before it even happens, he takes every pass that he wants it is just a nice pace,” Durant continued.

“He gets you up in the air because everybody is pressing him, he might get a foul on one play, boom now you loosened up, now he gets into the paint and pump fakes you, you jump and he pump fakes you again because he moves so slow, one leg fade you know his pace is so incredible to me.”

Luka once again proved that he is one of the best talents in the league with a 113-109 win over Durant’s Nets. Luka will only get better from here and if he continues to trend upwards, he could end up going down as one of the All-Time greats.

READ NEXT: Nets Kevin Durant Drops Bombshell on Collaboration with Kyrie Irving