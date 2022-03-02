Star Lottery Pick Says Part of His Game Has Surpassed Nets Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant returned from an Achilles injury last season, perhaps a better player than before. This season, at age 33, Durant is in a great position to win this year’s NBA scoring title despite being out since January with a sprained MCL. Although Durant came back better than full-strength, there was doubt if he would ever return to his original form after missing more than a year of playing time. But this season, he has once again proven he is still one of the best players in the league.

Brandon Ingram Says He Is Better Passer Than Kevin Durant

Durant is one of the most prolific players that the NBA has ever seen. So it is hard to compare any player to him unless they are a rare talent. And that is exactly what New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram is. Ingram, who is averaging 22.1 points per game this season, has received comparisons to the Nets star since he was selected 2nd overall by the Lakers in the 2016 NBA Draft. Ingram has a ways to go before he can be in the conversation with Durant, a two-time NBA Finals MVP. But the Pelicans star believes that one aspect of his game has already surpassed the Nets star’s.

“I think anybody would like the [Kevin Durant] comparisons. A guy that can shoot the basketball from the three, midrange and get all the way to the basket and he’s a really, really good defender,” Ingram said to Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson of Bally Sports.

“I think one thing that I got over him is passing; a little bit. But he’s really, really an efficient scorer and NOBODY in this league can stop him, so I definitely love the comparison!”

Nets F Kevin Durant is not a better passer than Pelicans F Brandon Ingram….. Ingram shares why. Ingram also shares with @BallySports why he respects Kyrie Irving’s game, why he watched Kobe Bryant’s game while growing up & why he’s a basketball junkie. pic.twitter.com/CFsicAGD1a — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) February 26, 2022

Ingram Pays Homage to Durant, Kyrie, and Others

Ingram also describes himself as a basketball junkie who grew up watching films on the all-time greats. And watching those greats has contributed to the way he plays the game today.

“I’m just a basketball junkie. I grew up of course watching Kobe because I was on the East Coast and I would stay up and watch the games; my mom and dad would let me stay up and watch those games. It was just something different about him, you know? At the end of the game, you always expected him to do something crazy. He went on a 20-year run and he just had a different mentality,” Ingram continued.

“I’ve looked at a lot — and I’m a big Tracy McGrady fan and Kevin Durant. I’m a fan of guys that have skill; I’m a big Kyrie Irving fan, guys that have skill in this league and I just watch all of those guys all the time.”

Nash Says Durant Is Getting Close To Returning

Durant has been out since January 15 with an MCL sprain. Although the Nets star has been out longer than the original 4-6 week diagnosis, Nets head coach Steve Nash says Durant is getting closer to a return.

“Kevin’s getting close. We are hopeful that he can play this week,” Nash told reporters per NetsDaily. “He won’t play tonight or tomorrow but we’re hopeful it would be Thursday or Sunday. Kevin is getting closer which is exciting.”

With the Nets staring down the barrel of having to win a play-in game to qualify for the postseason, Durant’s return becomes more important with each game played. Brooklyn will have a chance to get back on track in their next game against the Toronto Raptors.

