Kevin Durant Sounds Off on Steve Nash ‘Fighting’ For Nets Team

The Brooklyn Nets lost their third game of the season on Wednesday, October 26, in a 110-99 game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Despite the slow start to the 2022-23 NBA season, the Nets are still committed to figuring it out this season and competing for an NBA title. Even though they are off to a slow start this season as they get used to their new roster and Ben Simmons continues to get acclimated on this Nets squad. Kyrie Irving sounded off after the game about what the Nets need to do to with the roster moving forward.

“The reality is that we’re just gonna keep having to try this experiment every single night until we get the right recipe,” Irving said.

The scientist in charge of figuring out the experiment for the Nets, head coach Steve Nash certainly looked like a mad scientist on Wednesday against the Bucks when he was ejected in the third quarter. While he was mad in the literal sense of the word, the Nets hope he becomes the mad scientist in the genius sense of the word as they figure things out.

Kevin Durant on Steve Nash’s Ejection

After the game, Nets forward Kevin Durant spoke with the media in the post-game press conference about seeing Steve Nash ejected, and it seemed to be something he felt was missing from him as a coach after playing against him for years he knew Nash to be more vocal on the court, but he hadn’t seen that from him as a coach.

“I mean we watched him play for 20 years,” Durant said. “I’ve seen him talk s— to the refs. I’ve been on the court when he’d talked crazy to refs. My first few years Steve used to talk so crazy to the refs, so when he didn’t get a tech as a coach, I’m like where that s— at?”

He did note that coaches need to handle themselves differently players but that it seemed refreshing to see a coach “fight for your guys,” and that’s what Nash was doing that night.

Steve Nash on his Ejection

When Steve Nash explained the ejection, he explained it just as Durant said, “I was just standing up for our guys,” Nash explained.

Nash also went into more detail about what happened with the referees and his ejection, what he said, and also that he felt like he may not have deserved an ejection.

“I told (Nies): ‘That’s a foul’ with an expletive, then … ‘What the expletive is going on out here,”‘ Nash said. “I didn’t have time, I thought, to get two technicals. I was in the middle of my first sentence, and he had already given me two. It was pretty quick on the trigger.”

While the Nets weren’t able to come out with a win on Wednesday, perhaps seeing Nash get ejected fighting for his players can help the team chemistry continue to gel. After all, Nash was criticized all last year about if he did enough as the team’s coach, and he was even included in Brooklyn’s star ultimatum when Durant called for him to be fired this summer. Ultimately things were worked out and the team is committed to battling in the Eastern Conference this season.