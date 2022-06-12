Nets Kevin Durant Has Shocking Trade Value Revealed: Report

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is widely regarded as a tier-one player in the NBA, alongside other superstars such as Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Tier one superstars are expected to deliver for their teams and so far for Durant, the Nets experiment has been a failure. After being eliminated before the Eastern Conference Finals in consecutive playoff appearances, the sustainability of Durant and Kyrie Irving as a superstar duo has come into question.

Durant signed a 4-year $198 million extension with the Nets last summer that kicks in next season. But as we have seen before with superstars such as James Harden and Anthony Davis, players can force trades. Despite being regarded as a tier-one superstar, “HoopsHype” ranks the Nets star just 8th in trade value in a new report.

“Durant’s age and the Nets’ lack of clarity with their other two All-Stars make his situation potentially just a smidge more open to interpretation than the players above,” The “HoopsHype” staff writes. “But assuming Kyrie Irving is committed long-term, and Ben Simmons is good to go, Brooklyn is unlikely to trade Durant for even the biggest of hauls.”

See the full list below:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets) Ja Morant (Memphis) Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Suns Favored To Land Durant if He Requests Trade

Durant has repeatedly affirmed his allegiance to being in it for the long haul with the Nets. But after two straight seasons of disappointing postseason eliminations, and the fact that he will be 34 in September, getting back to the mountaintop has to be on his mind. Though multiple reports have confirmed that it is unlikely to happen, If Durant were to request a trade from the Nets, the Phoenix Suns (+1500) are the favorites to land the two-time Finals MVP.

“Nets [forward] Kevin Durant favored to join Suns if he leaves Brooklyn notes sports bet oddsmaker [Bovada],” Brandon, “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports said per his Twitter account on May 31.“According to Bovada: Brooklyn is still the heavy -5000 betting favorite to be KD’s team next season. Mavs are second on Bovada’s odds board at +1600.”

Nets F Kevin Durant favored to join Suns if he leaves Brooklyn notes sports bet oddsmaker @BovadaOfficial. According to Bovada: Brooklyn is still the heavy -5000 betting favorite to be KD’s team next season. Mavs are second on Bovada's odds board at +1600. pic.twitter.com/Y7kOpfesJj — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) May 31, 2022

Winning Championships Not the Ultimated Goal for KD

Durant has proven repeatedly that he is one of the NBA’s best players, even after returning from a torn Achilles in the 2019 NBA Finals. Though winning more championships would be nice to add as a cherry on top in addition to his triumphant return, the Nets star says that is not his focus.

“And once I won a championship, I realized that, like, my view on this game is really about development. Like, how good can I be? It’s not about, you know, let’s go get this championship,” Durant said to Rachel Nichols in 2021.

“I appreciate that stuff and I want to win to experience that stuff, but it’s not the end-all, be-all of why I play the game.”

Already being a champion, Finals MVP, and regular-season MVP, Durant has put himself in elite company. If he were to retire today, he would more than likely be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

READ NEXT: Lakers LeBron James Issues Bold Statement About Nets Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving

