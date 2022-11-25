Kevin Durant Sounds Off on LeBron James Ahead of Major Accomplishment

For both the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers, the 2022-23 NBA season as gotten off to a disappointing start. Both teams have climbed in the NBA Power Rankings recently but still aren’t sitting atop their divisions. However, for the Lakers, LeBron James, he has a chance to climb atop the NBA’s All-Time scoring list.

Kevin Durant on LeBron James Achievement

LeBron is 1,076 points away from Abdul-Jabbar’s mark of 38,387 points with 37,311 career points and is expected to surpass that record this season. Nets star Kevin Durant recently spoke about what an achievement that will be for James.

“To be the No. 1 in anything, there’s 8 billion people in the world, we just figured that out last week, so to be the No. 1 of all time at scoring the basketball, I’m sure it’s going to be a range of emotions for him. But to be in an era where we see this live is pretty cool as well. You probably can’t even describe the emotions and feelings him and his family and his friends are going to go through, but it’s cool to see it up close,” Durant told ESPN’s Nick Friedell.

Friedell followed Durant’s answer by asking if he has ever focused on climbing the All-Time scoring list of the NBA.

“I never really thought of it,” Durant said. “I heard the talks, especially early on in my career when I was doing stuff the LeBrons, the Michael Jordans have done in the league as far as scoring, but I know how tough it is to consistently do this year in and year out, day in and day out. A lot of stuff is out of your control. But I just try to come in and be the best version of myself I can be, and whatever happens, happens.”

Kevin Durant on his Rank on All-Time List

Kevin Durant also talked with Friedell about what it means to him to be on the All-Time list and continuing to climb the list as well as people he may be targetting to climb past.

“I never thought of it that way. It’s always about just keep adding, keep building up good days every day. Being consistent in who I am as a player, and seeing what happens at the end of the road. So I’m just grateful to get up and do something like this every day. Just keep adding to my skill and keep building my database for the game, I guess,” Durant continued. “That’s what I look forward to every day. Whoever I pass and whatever records I break for myself, it is what it is. But I’m just trying to get up and be available, be the best I can every day.”