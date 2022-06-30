Insider Drops Truth Bomb on Potential Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Warriors Reunion

Per ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, two-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Kevin Durant has officially requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. After just one playoff series win and no appearances in the Eastern Conference Finals, what was at one point penned as the NBA’s potential next great dynasty, has come to a screeching halt. Durant’s request comes on the third anniversary of him and All-Star Kyrie Irving’s decision to join the Nets as free agents in 2019. But after a tumultuous 2022 season in Brooklyn, the 12-time All-Star has decided to move on.

As one of the best players in the NBA, expect multiple teams to be at Durant’s doorstep in hopes of landing him. After all, whatever team he chooses to join would almost certainly become a title contender. However, Jake L. Fischer of “Bleacher Report” says that the Golden State Warriors are not a viable landing spot for the Nets star in a potential trade, shutting down any chances of a reunion with superstar Steph Curry.

“Around the league, name a potential trade partner, pick their best player under 30 years old, and see where an offer for Durant would have to start. The Anthony Davis package New Orleans landed from Los Angeles in 2019 would be the closest benchmark in recent memory,” Fischer writes.

“The only team that NBA sources with knowledge of the situation have indicated is not a tangible option for Durant is Golden State. And the Warriors likely don’t have a package of win-now pieces that would strike Brooklyn’s interest anyhow.”

Draymond Green Sounds off on Durant’s Departure

After winning the only two NBA titles of his career in Golden State, most Warriors fans expected Durant would re-sign with the franchise long-term when he became a free agent in 2019. But after tearing his Achilles in that year’s NBA Finals, he chose to join the Nets that summer. Warriors star Draymond Green called Durant’s choice to join the Nets a ‘slap in the face’.

“There’s always things you want to prove. Ultimately, when Kevin came here, the main person who has to sign off on that is Steph. So, to open your door, to open your arms and accept someone with open arms, and it goes great and it’s short-lived, it’s a slap in the face,” Green said to Vincent Goodwill of “Yahoo Sports”.

“Not necessarily a slap in the face, when someone chooses to do something else. But a slap in the face like, ‘I opened my home to you. I brought you into this. I made you a part of this. I wanted you to be a part of this until we couldn’t do it no more. Then when you wanna do something else.’ No hard feelings, no ill will, want you to do great no matter what. It’s a brotherhood.”

Embiid Pushing Sixers to Trade for Durant

The Philadelphia 76ers have also emerged as a dark horse contender to land Durant in a potential blockbuster trade. Jason Dumas of “Bleacher Report” notes that while KD’s interest in the Sixers is unknown, their star center Joel Embiid has been pushing for them to make a trade for the All-Star forward.

“It’s unclear whether Kevin Durant is interested in joining the 76ers, but Joel Embiid has made it clear to management that he wants them to exhaust every option in trying to acquire Durant,” Dumas wrote on Twitter on June 29.

It appears Durant could be on his way out of Brooklyn soon. And you can bet that the Nets will be trying to get the best return possible for one of the league’s brightest stars.

