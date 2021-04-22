Did Kevin Durant Just (Accidently) Reveal His True Feelings About Steph Curry?

It might be in Kevin Durant’s best interest to dial down his presence on Twitter. As it’s been recently noted, the Brooklyn Nets star has more tweets (24,200) than he does points in the NBA (23,594).

To each their own.

For the fans, Durant’s social media is a constant source of entertainment.

It was the case again on Tuesday, when the 11-time All-Star appeared to mistakenly create a lot of noise by liking one tweet.

Durant Likes Tweet Trashing Steph Curry

The thread started where they all start: With a hypothetical, impossible-to-definitively proof assertion that quickly attracted trolls and devolved into a pointless debate. Typical internet stuff.

“With all due respect you can’t tell me LeBron doesn’t bring the Warriors to the playoffs,” @ClappedFranklin tweeted late Monday night.

More than a dozen tweets into the thread, @sleiman_jp uncorked a sentiment that somehow drew Durant’s attention.

“Kevin Durant was better than Steph curry both those years,” @sleiman_jp tweeted. “Everybody knows it bro. Don’t try and kid urself. This mf curry needed another MVP and 3 all stars to get the job done.”

Durant liked the tweet before quickly unliking it.

But the damage was done.

And so fans on Twitter immediately began to speculate that Durant forgot to switch to a burner account – something he’s been accused of having in the past — before liking the tweet.

Kevin Durant forgot to switch burners again 😭 pic.twitter.com/QvPJSbnDPa — 𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙩¹³🎡 (@thehurryupnba) April 21, 2021

Durant Recently Gave Respect to Curry

Durant’s most recent Twitter snafu came just a couple of days after he put Curry in some elite company.

During a recent appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast, Durant was asked to list the top five teammates of his career.

KD listed current teammates Kyrie Irving and James Harden, to no surprise, and also made sure to include former Golden State teammates Klay Thompson and Curry (in addition to Russell Westbrook).

Durant and Curry won two championships together as a member of the Warriors, though KD has previously spoken about feeling isolated on those title-winning teams.

“As time went on, I started to realize I’m just different from the rest of the guys,” Durant told the Wall Street Journal in September 2019, just a couple of months after leaving the Warriors. “It’s not a bad thing. Just my circumstances and how I came up in the league. And on top of that, the media always looked at it like KD and the Warriors. So it’s like nobody could get a full acceptance of me there.”

Durant Could Return Soon for Nets

Durant, who has been plagued by injuries this season, suffered another one on Monday — a thigh contusion while playing against the Miami Heat. It forced him two miss the team’s next two games.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn coach Steve Nash shared an encouraging update on Durant.

“[Durant] is day-to-day, so Friday or Sunday are very possible,” Nash said when asked about Durant’s return, via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “I’m not sure when it would be or if it’d be either of those games (Friday against the Celtics or Sunday versus the Suns), but he is day-to-day, so if he keeps progressing at this rate Friday or Sunday are very possible.”

