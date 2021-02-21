Wiz Khalifa Recalls Hilarious Story of Kevin Durant Ditching Him at the Club

Kevin Durant has spent the past week acting as the ultimate teammate while he’s been sidelined due to a nagging hamstring injury. He went wild when Brooklyn Nets teammate James Harden hit the go-ahead 3-pointer against the Phoenix Suns. He provided some meme-worthy reactions as Harden and Kyrie Irving led the Nets to a win over the Los Angeles Lakers without him on the floor.

But Durant doesn’t have a completely spotless track record of being a good teammate — just ask Wiz Khalifa.

Durant Ditches Khalifa

In celebration of the debut of his “Taylor Nights” playlist, Khalifa held a brief Instagram Live session with some friends around midnight on February 19. Eventually, Durant came up in conversation, and Khalifa launched into a recounting of the time the Brooklyn Nets star left him outside of a club a few years ago.

“Kevin Durant, that’s the homie from back in the day. You remember when you left me outside the club?” the rapper said during his Instagram Live session. “Yeah, man, he left me outside the club. We was ‘bout to get in the club and they (the club’s bouncers) looked at him and they looked at everybody he was with, and they was like, ‘Y’all can get in, but he can’t.’”

Durant didn’t exactly have Khalifa’s back.

“(Durant) was like, ‘Bruh, I’m going to see you later,’” Khalifa recalled.

Brutal.

“(Durant) called me down there! Called me to the club, went in — but what I did, though, some boss s***—,” Khalifa said. “I went, got back right, came back in the club and I met him in there.”

While his friends laughed, Khalifa continued, adding that he was soon dancing in the club with a bottle of alcohol.

“‘Cause I’m not no slouch, you feel me?” Khalifa said. “No love lost, playa. It’s all good. Don’t even trip. It’s not your fault.”

Wiz Khalifa talks about the time Kevin Durant left him outside the club😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/haeU8Kdd9p — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 21, 2021

Now we wait with bated breath for Durant to reveal his side of the epic tale.

Follow the Heavy on Nets Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Brooklyn!

Durant Will Miss Clippers Game

Back in the present day, Durant is an All-Star for the 11th time in his career. He was the Eastern Conference’s leading vote-getter for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, meaning he has been named the East’s captain. He’s averaging 29 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per gam to put himself in the MVP discussion.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old’s hamstring injury is set to cost him a fourth straight game. Brooklyn coach Steve Nash said on Sunday that Durant won’t play Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Alex Schiffer of The Athletic.

Schiffer added that Nash expected Durant to do something “very light” during practice Saturday.

Nash said he expects Kevin Durant to do something "very light" during practice today. Mostly strengthening, but a little bit of court work. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) February 20, 2021

Including the three games he was forced to miss earlier this month due to COVID-19 contact tracing, Durant has missed six of the Nets’ last seven games. Still, with Harden and Irving leading the way, Brooklyn has fared well in KD’s absence with five straight wins.

READ NEXT: Kevin Durant Has Meme-Worthy Reactions From Bench as Nets Destroy Lakers [WATCH]