Nets Star Goes Viral for Exchange With Fan at Hoops Game [WATCH]

Despite his on-again, off-again relationship with the NBA media, Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving is a more personable individual than most realize. Often times after games Kyrie will give away his game-worn sneakers or jersey to fans, autograph memorabilia, and take photographs to leave fans with memories that will indeed last them a lifetime.

Undoubtedly Kyrie has become one of the NBA’s most revered superstars and as a result, has gained a major following around the globe. As one of the more approachable players around the league, Kyrie has had some interesting run-ins with his fans in his travels both during the season and during the offseason.

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Kyrie Irving Has Playful Exchange With Fan at Hoops Game

Kyrie has had a relatively quiet NBA offseason after suffering an ankle injury in the Nets’ second-round series with the Milwaukee Bucks. Despite having a sour taste in his mouth from a disappointing playoff exit, Kyrie has still found the time to check out some amateur hoops this summer.

During a recent appearance at a summer hoops game, one of Kyrie’s fans approached the All-Star guard and told him that he would lock him up on defense. The exchange went exactly as you would expect it to.

"In what universe bro?" He really told @KyrieIrving that he'd lock him up 🔒 (via max5life/IG) pic.twitter.com/xdqRJPyvKc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 15, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Nets Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Brooklyn!

Kyrie’s Exchange With Fan Is Similar to His Exchange With Kobe

The exchange between Kyrie and the young fan is almost like a changing of the guard moment for the former Duke Blue Devil. It was not long ago that Kyrie was an eager young player who was fresh into the league when he challenged his mentor, the late Kobe Bryant to a game of one on one at Team USA Camp.

Bryant who was already a five-time NBA champion and had solidified his Hall of Fame status to that point scoffed at Irving’s challenge much like Kyrie did to the fan at the basketball game last week.





Play



Kyrie Irving Challenges Kobe Bryant Former Duke University basketball player Kyrie Irving challenges Kobe Bryant to a game of 1-on-1 after a USA Basketball team training session. Video via DukeBluePlanet.com (@dukeblueplanet, Facebook/dukeblueplanet) 2012-07-13T05:43:55Z

Sean Marks Details Why He Signed Patty Mills

The Nets have quietly been active this offseason and one of their key signings this summer has been 2014 NBA champion, Patty Mills. Mills, who has learned under the tutelage of legendary coach Gregg Popovich, not only brings his championship pedigree but also gives the Nets yet another dead-eye three-point shooter. For his career Mills is a 38.8 % shooter from long distance and shot a scorching 37.5% from deep for the Spurs last season.

Nets general manager Sean Marks understands how key a player like Mills will be to a long-playoff run for Brooklyn, which is why pursuing the Australian guard in free agency was a no-brainer for him.

“Patty and I have a history, so I was very comfortable with the acquisition and trying to get him on board with us.” Marks said per NetsDaily. “I don’t think people realize how good of a defender Patty can be. He’s a pain out there. He’s going to get up in people. He can impact the game at both ends of the court. The fact that Patty wanted to come here — We’re honestly thrilled.”

After a tumultuous season in 2020, the Nets will be looking forward to soon putting last season in their rearview and starting off fresh in 2021. Hopefully for the Nets and their fans starting anew will result in a championship.

READ NEXT: Nets Star Looks Fully Healed From Playoff Injury in New Video [WATCH]