Kyrie Irving’s Puzzling Comments Have Nets Fans Scratching Their Heads

The Brooklyn Nets find themselves in an 0-2 hole after dropping the first two games of the series against the Boston Celtics.

This series is still far from over and there’s a lot of optimism that Ben Simmons could even return for the Nets in Game 4. Simmons hasn’t played an NBA game in nearly a year, so there’s really no telling how much he can bring to the table.

Although the series isn’t looking good at the moment, there’s still plenty of time to get things turned around. This is what makes Kyrie Irving’s comments after the Game 2 loss all the more puzzling as some fans believe they make it seem like the star point guard has already thrown in the towel.

Fans Are Confused

With the series at worst halfway over, Irving’s comments can almost be taken as he believes the series is already over.

“I just think the timing is right,” he said after the game. “Their window is now for these young guys that are on this team that have matured. They’ve been through series together, they’ve been through seasons together, they’ve been through battles together.”

Irving played with this core during his time in Boston, but this a now a much more experienced team as it was when he was there. The duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum has become one of the best in the NBA, and that has caught the attention of fans around the league.

Despite all of that, fans are still wondering why Irving even said these comments.

“Does he know that the series is still open and they can still win?” asked on fan.

“That’s a really weird comment when you are only down 2-0,” said another.

Irving’s comments didn’t just stop with the players either, but he had praise for the Celtics organization as well.

“[Ime Udoka’s] been a huge part of that,” he continued. “But you’ve got to give credit to that guy that’s sitting in the president’s role as well now. All of the sudden we don’t get to see him as often, Brad Stevens definitely has a lot to do with that.”

Series Isn’t Over

Being down 0-2 isn’t a good place to be, but it’s also not the end of the world for the team, especially one with Kevin Durant and Irving.

There are going to have to be some adjustments made that get Durant cleaner looks at the basket. The Celtics defense on him has been suffocating and Steve Nash has been criticized for allowing that to happen with regularity.

These two home games will be very important for the Nets to climb back into the series. Losing either one of them will be devastating to their chances. If the Nets are in a 0-3 hole going into Game 4, there would really be no reason for Simmons to make his debut that he’s targeting.

In that sense, Game 3 is almost certainly a must-win for the Nets and they’ll have to give it their all if they don’t want to see a disappoint first round exit.

