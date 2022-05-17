Kyrie Irving Confirms Long-Standing LeBron James Rumor in Interview

When Kyrie Irving speaks, a lot of people listen. He is full of soundbites and has been ever since his takes on the flat earth theory his comments have carried a little extra weight. Recently, the Brooklyn Nets star point guard made headlines for clapping back at fans on a Twitch Stream over leaving the Boston Celtics and when he named his greatest player of all time take. However, those aren’t the only recent comments to make headlines. In fact, some of his comments in 2020 even caused a reaction to come from LeBron James.

In 2020, Irving did an interview in which he praised his now teammate Kevin Durant for his ability to hit clutch shots, and it’s something that “hurt” his former teammate LeBron James. James addressed Kyrie’s comments on Richard Jefferson’s podcast.

“I was like damn. The whole time I was in Cleveland, I only wanted Kyrie to be an MVP in this league. I only cared about his success,” LeBron said. “It kind of hurt me a little bit.”

Kyrie added his comments to the mix in a May 4 appearance on Kevin Durant’s podcast “The ETCs.” Clarifying that he “respected the hell” out of LeBron.

“Shout out to LeBron, you know what I mean. He felt like I was slighting him, and I would never slight him in a way that would probably make him go and have to respond to things like that, you know what I mean? I respected the hell out of him. We’ve been through our own battles as teammates, as competitors together. So, like that’s all part of it, bro,” Irving said to Eddie Gonzalez on the May 4 episode of “The ETCs”.

Now, in a May 16 episode of “I AM ATHLETE,” Irving has added more fuel to the fire, possibly with comments about LeBron James, including confirming a longtime rumor.

Kyrie’s latest comments on LeBron James

In a conversation with former NFL stars Brandon Marshall, LeSean McCoy, and Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones, Irving spoke more about his time in Cleveland with LeBron, among other topics of conversation.

Irving spoke about the time he and LeBron clicked, and he had his best year, and the team won the championship, and while doing, he confirmed a long-standing rumor about LeBron James being the shadow GM of the teams he plays on.

“When me and him clicked in 2015, I had one of the best years of my career. I was All-NBA third team, I shot a high percentage from the field. We were going back and forth as a one-two punch and we had K-Love, Tristan, JR, Shump… we had players!” Irving said. “Bron was like behind the scenes, what’s his nickname they always call him? the GM?”

After laughs and comments from McCoy, Jones, and Marshall, Kyrie exclaimed, “He put the whole squad together” while laughing.

Now the news of LeBron James working on his teams roster behind the scenes is no surprise to any NBA fan. However, this is one of the first times that a teammate has confirmed the rumor.

Kyrie wanting LeBron James like power in Brooklyn

When you hear Kyrie confirm the rumor of LeBron James having general manager and roster-building power in Cleveland, it makes sense looking back on a report from Heavy’s own Steve Bulpett that upon signing in Brooklyn, Irving presented a similar proposal to the Nets.

“When Kyrie signed as a free agent, he basically said, ‘I’ll come and I’ll bring Kevin Durant,’” the source told Heavy.com. “And in return, the Nets agreed that he could have a say in the roster decisions.”

A few years later, Irving sits as an unrestricted free agent with the Nets general manager essentially calling him out in press conferences and even is part of some trade speculation. Whether he ends up back in Brooklyn with roster-building power will be evident as the offseason moves on.