Kyrie Irving Links With Special Guest for New Nike Commercial [WATCH]

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has one of the best signature sneaker lines in the game.

From cereal to racial inequality ‘Uncle Drew’ has used his sneakers as a personal canvas to express himself. His latest shoe allowed him to collaborate with someone incredibly special in his life.

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Kyrie’s Latest Nike Commercial Stars Sister Asia

Kyrie teamed up with his sister Asia Irving to create the Nike 7 ‘Horus’ per Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson. The name ‘Horus’ pays homage to Egyptian culture, something that Kyrie has been adamant about in the past.

“Kyrie Irving’s Nike Horus sneaker is named after symbolism in Egyptian mythology,” Scoop B Tweeted on Tuesday. “Horus is the ancient Egyptians’ national tutelary deity & usually depicted as a falcon-headed man wearing the pschent, or a red/white crown, as a symbol of kingship over the entire kingdom of Egypt.”

The sneaker is slated to officially drop on May 7 exclusively through Boston-based sneaker shop CNCPTS.

Nets PG Kyrie Irving teamed up with his sister Asia Irving to unveil his new Nike Kyrie 7 ‘Horus’ that drops Friday May 7. The $150 sneaker is available via Boston-based boutique @cncpts Visit: https://t.co/JwdJkGE41E Check out a clip from the commercial. pic.twitter.com/fdS3OwxJVZ — 👑 Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) May 4, 2021

Kyrie Irving’s Nike Horus sneaker is named after symbolism in Egyptian mythology. Horus is the ancient Egyptians' national tutelary deity & usually depicted as a falcon-headed man wearing the pschent, or a red/white crown, as a symbol of kingship over entire kingdom of Egypt. https://t.co/1DBBIRyxWR — 👑 Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) May 4, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Nets Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Brooklyn!

Nets Still in the Hunt for the Top Seed

With just 6 games left to go on Brooklyn’s regular-season schedule, the Nets are still in contention for the number one seed in the Eastern Conference. They are second in the East and trail the Philadelphia 76ers by just 1.5 games for the top spot.

Securing the conference’s top spot does not have major ramifications on the Nets championship hopes, especially with arenas operating at limited capacity. However, Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash says that it still is an incredible feat to accomplish, especially with all that the team has endured this season.

“First and foremost, really proud of our guys. They’ve had a lot thrown at them this year,” Nash said to reporters via NetsDaily. “We’ve had a lot of different lineups, a tough schedule, and a new group. I mean, we got three new groups in a sense.”

The Nets roster this season has been a constant carousel of free-agent signings and 10-day contracts. Nash and the Nets have used 33 different starting lineups this season which leads the NBA. The next closest team is the Philadelphia 76ers who have used 25 different starting lineups this year.

“To stick together, continue to pursue what we’re asking them to pursue – the big picture and in the short term with details – that’s impressive,” Nash said.

Nets Prioritizing Health Over Playoff Seeding

As special as it would be for the Nets to win the Eastern Conference crown Nash and his medical staff have had to make sacrifices as they are determined to deliver the franchise its first NBA title this season. One of those sacrifices has included prioritizing the long-term health of their players over meaningless regular-season wins.

“Do we want to finish first in the East? Yes, but not at the expense of skipping steps or mismanaging players and their loads,” Nash said to reporters via NetsDaily. “It’s a tricky balance we’re trying to strike right now.”

Nets stars James Harden and Kevin Durant have suffered long-term hamstring injuries this season. Durant was able to have a full recovery because the medical staff was much more cautious with the 11-time All-Star as he is fresh off of an Achilles tear that sidelined him for all of last season. He sat out for 23 games with that hamstring strain.

Brooklyn’s medical staff however was a lot looser with Harden and brought him back from the same type of hamstring injury perhaps too soon. During his on-court rehab last month Harden suffered a setback and now his status for the start of the playoffs is up in the air.

The balance of what to prioritize has been a tough decision for players like Blake Griffin who want the bragging rights of being the conference’s top dog. On the flipside the team understands that they have bigger goals in mind.

“Anytime you could lock up a No. 1 seed, it’s a good thing. It’s not out of our reach,” Griffin said via NetsDaily. “It’s not the end all be all either. We’re going to be smart. We’re not going to force guys to play and play injured. We want guys healthy for the playoffs. So that’s the goal. There are bigger goals along with that as well.”

The Nets will have to practice wisdom as their team gears up for what they hope is a long playoff run.

READ NEXT: Nets Kevin Durant, James Harden & Kyrie Irving Notch Rare Honor [LOOK]