Kyrie Irving Sounds Off About Teaming Up with LeBron James

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James teamed up as members of the Cleveland Cavaliers and put together one of the most memorable NBA championship runs in 2016 when they beat the historic 73-win Golden State Warriors teams. The two had a very public breakup when Irving shocked everyone with a trade demand that led to him being dealt to the Boston Celtics. Last season, the two stars made it clear that they had squashed their beef and were even rumored as potentially teaming up again as members of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Irving and James made it very clear that they would love to be teammates again. Irving on a podcast previously shared honest thoughts of what he believed were mishandled feelings he had that led to his split with James and the Cavs. With everything repaired Kyrie was rumored to be willing to exercise his player option and leave the Brooklyn Nets to team up with James in Hollywood. Irving at one time teased the idea of signing in tinseltown for the $6 million mid-level exception. However, Irving ultimately opted back into the final year of his contract with the Nets after the Nets and Lakers were unable to agree on the trade for the All-Star point guard.

Even though Irving committed to the final year of his contract in Brooklyn, some reports still believe Irving will still end up a member of the Lakers next season. Mike Scotta from HoopsHype recently shared in a Twitter Spaces that he believes the Lakers could be looking to clear salary cap space to sign Irving next season.

Kyrie Irving Joins LeBron James on The Shop

After a summer of rumors that linked LeBron James and Kyrie Irving to an on court reunion, the two ended up reuniting for an episode of LeBron’s unscripted HBO series ‘The Shop.’ Irving joined James, Drew Barrymore, Idris ElbaInvestor/Co-Founder of the Premier Lacrosse League Paul Rabil who joined executive producer Maverick Carter and co-creator Paul Rivera for the iconic episode.

In the episode one of the most noteworthy tidbits was Irving talking about what he learned after James rejoined the Cavaliers and came to play with Irving in his home state of Ohio.

“The greatest thing I would tell the youth is, superheroes need help,” Irving said. “The leader of the team doesn’t always have to take on the burden. And ‘Bron took on crazy burdens.”

The two certainly did help each other as they went on to bring Cleveland its first NBA championship and the duo is one of the best we have seen in NBA history.

Kyrie Irving Used to be Left Handed?

Another revelation that came from Irving’s appearance on the show was that he was born left-handed. He says that his school growing up made him switch to his right.

“Catholic school didn’t let me stay left-handed… Absolutely [I was left-handed]. I was getting slapped on the hand for writing with my left hand. That was old-school, this was 96,” Irving said.

When asked what it felt like to touch the ball with his left hand by actress Drew Barrymore, Irving offered that it was natural for him.

“[It feels] natural,” he added. “Both sides of my brain are unlocked, if you’re asking me,” Irving continued.