Kyrie Irving’s All-Star Weekend Decision Could Have Major Consequences

The first turmoil of the Brooklyn Nets’ season began with Kyrie Irving’s decision not to talk with the media during the start of training camp and now he has decided to revert to his old ways.

Kyrie Irving Could Have To Pay Major Fine

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, Irving decided to not attend a scheduled Zoom call with reporters ahead of Sunday’s All-Star game. Irving has decided to only talk to the media after the game. Earlier this season, both Irving and the Brooklyn Nets were each fined $25,000 after his decision to not talk to reporters during NBA Media Day.

Irving was brought under fire after he seemed to fire a shot at the NBA and its media counterparts by referring to them as ‘pawns’ after being notified of the sanctions against him.

“I pray we utilize the “fine money” for the marginalized communities in need, especially seeing where our world is presently. I am here for peace, love, and greatness,” Irving said on his Instagram account via USA Today.

“So, stop distracting me and my team, and appreciate the art. We move different over here. I do not talk to pawns. My attention is worth more.”

Kyrie Irving Was Heavily Scrutinized for His Statement

Kyrie’s use of the word ‘pawn’ in his statement caused him to receive backlash from many members of the NBA community, which made him further clarify his statement.

“The focus is on what’s going on in here, my job,” Irving said via the New York Post.

“I wanted to make sure that that was clear: No distractions, nothing about dispelling anything, nothing about going back-and-forth, nor about calling out one person or another, not even to refer to you guys as pawns, or media.”

According to Berman, all the players who are participating in Sunday’s All-Star game were required to talk to the media before and after the game because they were allowed to show up to Atlanta on Saturday night, instead of Friday.

Embiid and Simmons Ruled Out of Sunday’s Game

One thing that could have played a part in Irving skipping his media availability is the contract tracing of Philadelphia 76ers’ stars, Ben Simmons, and Joel Embiid.

According to ESPN Senior Writer Adrian Wojnarowski, both of the 76ers All-Stars have been ruled out of Sunday’s contest after discovering contact tracing from their barber.

Zion Williamson will replace Joel Embiid as a starter for Team Durant.

The NBA is ruling out Embiid and Simmons for All-Star Game, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/PSiQ8xiOMo — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 7, 2021

Kyrie will play in his seventh NBA All-Star game on Sunday. He and Most Valuable Player candidate James Harden will represent Team Durant.

Due to the circumstances of Sunday’s All-Star Game, it will be interesting to see if the Nets’ star is fined for his decision to skip his morning All-Star Game availability. However, due to Irving’s relationship with the media this season, the chances of the NBA Front Office giving him a pass are very slim.

