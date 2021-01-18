Kyrie Makes Generous Donation To George Floyd’s Family

Nets point guard Kyrie Irving will not play in Mondays’ blockbuster matchup when his team takes on reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Although Kyrie has been away from the team for most of 2021 due to personal reasons, that has not changed his efforts to change the world off the court as told by retired NBA Champion Stephen Jackson.

Kyrie Buys a Home for George Floyd’s Family

The death of George Floyd wrenched the hearts of America. The eight-minute viral video clip showed Minnesota police officers resting his knee on George’s neck for over eight minutes until he passed away. Outrage swept the nation over the unnecessary execution of an innocent man, particularly in the NBA community as the victim was the best friend of NBA legend Stephen Jackson. Stak made a recent appearance on The Rematch with Etan Thomas to give an update on the victim’s daughter Gianna and reported that Kyrie made an extremely generous gesture toward the Floyd Family.

“She’s getting so much love — not just from us, but from people all around the world who are showing support,” Jackson said. “I’m just continuing to do what I said I was going to do; I said I was going to be my brother’s keeper and take care of his daughter and make sure that her next days are her best days. A lot of my friends have helped. Kyrie Irving bought them a house. Lil Wayne’s manager bought them a Mercedes Benz. Barbra Streisand gave them stock in Disney.”

Generosity Is Nothing New To Kyrie

Kyrie was one of the players who were against the NBA proceeding with the season in the Orlando Bubble due to George’s death and made that clear in a conference call with players who were on the fence about the decision. “I don’t support going into Orlando. I am not with the systematic racism and the bullshit. Something smells a little fishy,” Kyrie said on the call according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Follow the Heavy on Nets Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Brooklyn!

Kyrie is no stranger to being at the forefront of social justice issues. This past July, Kyrie launched the KAI Empowerment Initiative, a campaign designed to provide financial support for WNBA players. Through the KAI Empowerment Initiative Irving pledged to donate $1.5 million to WNBA players who did not want to participate in the league’s bubble. “Whether a person decided to fight for social justice, play basketball, focus on physical or mental health, or simply connect with their families, this initiative can hopefully support their priorities and decisions,” Irving told the Associated Press in July.

“I think God has definitely blessed her,” Stephen also said during his appearance. “I think she’s doing the best she’s ever done; she’s happy. We’re just waiting for this trial to get out of the way, so she doesn’t have to keep reliving the situation and she can go about living her life.”

READ NEXT: Trade From Nets May Have Saved Caris LeVert’s Life