Kyrie Ends 2020 By Making Major Donation To HBCU Students

Kyrie Irving already has quite the list of accomplishments in his NBA career. An NBA champion, six-time NBA All-Star, and 2014 All-Star Game MVP, Irving is one of the NBA’s most decorated stars. Much like his mentor the late Kobe Bryant, Irving is trying to make sure his impact off the court is even bigger than the impact he has made on the court.

Often when we hear about Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving, it is about his peculiar quotes, snarky responses to reporters, or controversial pre-game routines. It seems like because some of the things Irving says and does off the court are more appeasing to fans, the good deeds executed by Kyrie, such as the news that was announced by Shams Charania on Thursday often get over-looked.

Kyrie Makes Major Donation To HBCU Students

“Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving paid off the college tuition of nine students from an HBCU (Lincoln University) on Dec. 10 as part of his foundation’s 11 days of giving in December,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania tweeted on Thursday.

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving paid off the college tuition of nine students from an HBCU (Lincoln University) on Dec. 10 as part of his foundation’s 11 days of giving in December. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 31, 2020

Irving announced the good news to the nine students in a video released through his KAI Family Foundation. “I’m grateful for all you young leaders,” Irving told the students. “I wouldn’t be sitting in my position and embracing who I am without knowing where I come from and people helping me along the way.”

Here’s the video of Kyrie Irving telling the nine students at the HBCU Lincoln University that he was paying for their tuition via the KAI Family Foundation: pic.twitter.com/Ca3qssJvXA — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) December 31, 2020

Irving caught heat at the beginning of this year’s training camp when he released a statement announcing that he would decline to talk directly to the media this season. When Irving made good on his promise both he and the Brooklyn Nets were fined $25k each. When the NBA handed down the fines, Irving released a statement through his Instagram about what the money for the fines should be used for. “I pray we utilize the fine money for marginalized communities in need especially seeing where our world is presently,” said Kyrie.

Kyrie Irving posted this after being fined by the NBA for refusing to talk to the media this week pic.twitter.com/3eccQxsDwY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 11, 2020

Kyrie Has A History Of Making Generous Donations

Kyrie’s response to the NBA handing down those fines only makes sense. Irving has an extensive history of being extremely generous. Just in 2020 alone, Irving has donated $323,000 and $250,000 toward meals to people impacted by the COVID-19 virus. Four months later, through the KAI Empowerment Initiative, Irving pledged to donate $1.5 million to WNBA players who did not want to participate in the league’s bubble. “Whether a person decided to fight for social justice, play basketball, focus on physical or mental health, or simply connect with their families, this initiative can hopefully support their priorities and decisions,” Irving told the Associated Press in July.

While Kyrie was extremely generous to people in need during 2020, acts of kindness are nothing new to him. In 2018, Kyrie renovated the gym, locker room, weight room, and lounge at his alma mater, The Patrick School in Hillside, N.J. “It means a ton We’ve come a long way since being closed in 2012 to having this happen. It’s absolutely amazing,” head coach Chris Chavannes said in a transcript obtained via Zagsblog. “Last year he sent everyone a backpack with the Beat Headphones and many things,” Chavannes said. “He outfitted the girls’ team this year as well as the boys. Every year it’s been a surprise. We’re never told what’s going to happen, just that something’s going to happen…We’ve been very blessed by him.”

“Just paying it forward,” said Kyrie. “I’ve committed to my service a long time ago and I’m walking the steps now and I want the same for others.”

