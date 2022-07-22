Lakers Change Course on Kyrie Irving, LeBron James Reunion: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers seemed to be salivating over the prospect of reuniting Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving with his former Cleveland Cavalier teammate, LeBron James. The Nets and Lakers had even engaged in preliminary talks that would have sent Irving to the Lakers in exchange for All-Star guard Russell Westbrook according to Chris B. Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

“There’s palpable optimism that an agreement can be struck between the two sides this offseason, but there remain a few hurdles,” Haynes said.

But all signs point to Irving being on the Nets’ roster at the start of training camp. And thus, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and his front office have shifted their focus from a Kyrie trade and are gearing up to make a trade for Indiana Pacers sharpshooter Buddy Hield.

“There has been some talks reengaged between the Lakers and the Indiana Pacers that would center around a Buddy Hield deal,” ESPN’s Dave McMenamin said.

Russell Westbrook Could Be Included in Buddy Hield Deal

Russell Westbrook had one of the roughest seasons of his career during his first year with the Lakers. Per Basketball-Reference, his 18.1 points per game last season was the first time since the 2009-10 season that he has averaged under 20 points per game. And after the Lakers missed the postseason Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports says that the star had his former agent Thad Foucher begging Sean Marks directly every day to come to the Nets.

McMenamin adds that Westbrook could be a part of the deal that helps bring Hield to the Lakers.

“That could be a deal that could include Russell Westbrook if you’re talking about also having Myles Turner in that deal,” McMenamin said on the July 20 edition of ESPN’s “NBA Today.”

“Or rather, it would be a secondary move where you would be talking a Talen Horton-Tucker type of package to try and get Hield.”

Nets Wanted Joe Harris Included in Kyrie Trade

The Lakers and Nets trade talks of a Westbrook and Irving swap hit an apparent standstill when the two sides couldn’t agree on the terms. Brooklyn wanted the Lakers to take on the contract of their sharpshooter Joe Harris in any deal for Irving, to which the Lakers declined, according to Chris B. Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

“Draft compensation is an ongoing talking point for the Nets and they want shooting guard Joe Harris — who is recovering from left ankle surgery — and his remaining $38.6 million owed over the next two years included in the deal, sources said,” Haynes writes.

“The Lakers have been disinclined to the inclusion of Harris, and are instead seeking the insertion of sharpshooter Seth Curry as part of the arrangement, sources said. Curry is on an expiring $8.5 million deal.”

After a season filled with trade rumors amid the potential departure of Kevin Durant and Kyrie, things have hit an apparent standstill.

The Lakers are the only team that has shown any interest in trading for Irving. And with Los Angeles and Brooklyn unable to agree on trade terms, it doesn’t appear that Kyrie will be on the move.

As for Durant, after making his trade request, the Nets asking price for the star forward is too high for any team to oblige to.

All signs point to the superstar duo running it back again next season.

