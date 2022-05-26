LaVar Ball Makes Huge Offer to Nets Star Kyrie Irving

On May 13 it was reported that Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving was losing his endorsement with Nike once his deal expires.

“Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has long had one of Nike’s most popular and profitable signature basketball shoes, but uncertainties surrounding his NBA future have left the company unlikely to extend him to a similar signature deal beyond the 2022-23 season, sources told ESPN,” said Adrian Wojnarowski.

This would be a big blow to Irving as his shoe is one of the most popular shoes sold by Nike, but it’d also have an impact on the shoe giant. Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne say this comes as a result of Irving’s uncertain NBA future.

While he still has his deal at the moment, that hasn’t stopped LaVar Ball, father of Lonzo and LaMelo, from swooping in and giving Irving a massive offer.

When news spread of Nike reportedly ready to drop Irving, Ball offered him stake in his company Big Baller Brand.

Ball Makes His Offer

Ball Makes His Offer

While the BBB hasn’t exactly taken the world by storm, that hasn’t stopped the elder Ball from trying to make it happen.

He believes that partnering with Irving could help skyrocket the brand’s popularity, and he’s even offering the Nets star an ownership stake.

“Come on over here to Big Baller Brand, you can have all the control you want,” he said. “I ain’t gonna give you an endorsement deal, I’m going to give you an ownership deal. Let’s go. Think about it. Don’t do everything for the money but be in the right situation. Ownership is everything.”

Irving hasn’t responded to this offer publicly and it’s not even clear if he saw it in the first place. Ball’s own children don’t even wear the shoes as LaMelo signed to a Puma deal while Lonzo has typically gone with Kobes with the Nike brand.

At the time being, there’s little reason to suspect Irving would consider this deal even if he’s given part ownership of the company. Irving has a lot bigger problems to look at before he can even think about the BBB deal anyway.

Uncertain Future

On May 25 it was reported by the New York Daily News’ Kristian Winfield that Brooklyn was unwilling to offer a long-term extension to Irving.

That’s big news considering how the team is built around him and Kevin Durant. However he didn’t play for much of the previous season as the Nets were bounced in the first round by the Boston Celtics.

Irving and Durant came to Brooklyn together, and they recruited James Harden to come as well before he was eventually traded to the Sixers. Things are shaping up for this to be an interesting offseason and there’s even a chance that the team could look wildly different going into the next year.

Durant is still under contract for the next few seasons, but he looks to be one of the only locks in coming back. Irving will definitely be somebody to keep an eye on.

