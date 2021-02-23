Mark Cuban Has Fiery Take on Jason Kidd’s Nets Career

While this season all the hype has been about Brooklyn’s newest super team of James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving, the Nets once upon a time had a great team of during their time in New Jersey.

Mark Cuban Sounds off on Jason Kidd’s Nets Career

The leader of that Nets team was Hall of Famer Jason Kidd. Although Kidd never won a ring in New Jersey he did lead the Nets to consecutive NBA Finals berths in 2002 and 2003. Kidd however did capture that elusive first championship with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011. For that Mavericks owner Mark Cuban thinks that he will always be remembered for his time in Dallas.

“A Mav because he won a championship,” Cuban told One37PM’s Landon Buford when asked what team will mostly be associated with Kidd’s legacy. “He was drafted by the Mavericks, he won a championship with us, won the co-Rookie of The Year with us,” said Cuban.

Kidd’s championship in 2011 is highly regarded amongst the most special championships in NBA history. Largely because they slew the Goliath Miami Heat team of Chris Bosh, Dwayne Wade, and LeBron James. Three sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famers all in the midst of their primes.

What often gets lost in the sauce about that 2011 Mavericks championship run is that they swept Kobe Bryant and the two-time defending champion Los Angeles Lakers in the second round. They also went on to beat Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, and the Oklahoma City Thunder in five games before beating LeBron and the Heat in six games. A truly incredible championship run.

“So, yeah [I think he will be remembered as a Maverick], and I think he wants to be remembered as a Maverick as well,” Cuban said.

Cuban Says There’s Possibility Mavs Retire Kidd’s Jersey

Jason Kidd was originally drafted by the Mavericks in 1994 and was Co-Rookie of the year with Detroit Pistons Forward Grant Hill. Kidd also pretty much capped off the latter years of his prime with a ring in Dallas. By those standards, Kidd would be considered a Mavericks’ legend. In Cuban’s mind, that’s enough at least to consider Kidd having his jersey retired in Dallas.

”We have to get through Dirk first sometime towards the end of the year. And then everything is on the table, we will see,” said Cuban.

Jason Kidd’s son TJ told reporter Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson how much of an honor it would be to see his dad’s number retired by the Mavs. “Mark Cuban is one of the best owners in sports. So for him to have interest in doing it it’s cool. My dad accomplished a lot in Dallas. Rookie of the Year and an NBA title,” Kidd told Scoop B.

Jason Kidd’s jersey being retired by Mavs soon? His son @TJKidd5 tells me it would be “extremely cool.” “Mark Cuban is one of the best owners in sports. So for him to have interest in doing it it’s cool. My dad accomplished a lot in Dallas. Rookie of the Year and an NBA title.” https://t.co/tqTYGoQbpx pic.twitter.com/wshzmqaIyZ — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) January 12, 2020

While Cuban may think that Kidd’s legacy resides in Dallas that may not be true. Not only did Kidd take the Nets to their only NBA Finals berths but he coached the Nets from 2013-2014. His number 5 jersey has also been retired by the Nets since 2013.

