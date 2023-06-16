Nets Could Get ‘In The Mix’ for 3-Time All-Star Ducking Rebuild

The Brooklyn Nets could be prepared to bid on Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal. During the ‘#thisleague UNCUT’ podcast on June 15, host Marc Stein of the Stein Line presented a list of teams he expects to get into the running for the three-time All-Star.

Washington would work with Beal on a trade if they rebuild, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Stein notes that the Miami Heat are the “most intriguing” to Beal while going on to eliminate the New York Knicks. He added that he does not believe the Boston Celtics or Philadelphia 76ers would even get into the running for Beal who is owed over $200 million over the next four seasons and has a no-trade clause limiting where Washington can send him.

“I would throw Brooklyn in there as well as a team that could potentially get in the mix,” Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports said adding the all-important caveat, “if Beal approved it.”

The no-trade clause in Beal’s contract not only limits where Washington can send him. It also effectively limits what they can get back and, if he makes his perceived feelings about Miami public, it could further diminish the Wizards’ negotiating power.

Beal was not the only player able to veto a trade this past season. But he is just the 10th in NBA history to receive one, signing a five-year, $251 million contract last summer under former Wizards team president Ted Leonsis and general manager Tommy Sheppard and now finds himself faced with the possibility of relocation.

Another team that’s had Bradley Beal trade talks with the Wizards: The Kings, sources tell me and @sam_amick. It’s believed Beal would consider Sacramento given his no-trade clause, but right now there does not appear a clear pathway for the two sides. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 15, 2023

“Ignoring asset packages and their own needs, what teams do we think Bradley Beal would waive his no-trade clause for,” tweeted Sam Quinn of CBS Sports on June 14. “I think there are 11 definite ‘yes’ votes.”

While Sacramento did not make Quin’s speculatory list, the Nets did.

Haynes also reported that Beal was granted permission to speak with interested teams noting the Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are set to meet with Beal’s agent, Mark Bartelstein.

Why Brooklyn Would Buy Into Bradley Beal

The Nets don’t have control of their first-round picks until 2028 so going into tank mode is not a feasible option. The best player on their roster, Mikal Bridges, is also young enough to build around at 26 years old but not young enough to go into a rebuild either, and the Nets are looking to retain his friend, forward Cameron Johnson.

“You’ve got some interesting pieces…Why not if you think you can get him,” said Spotrac contributor Keith Smith on ‘The NBA Front Office Show’ on June 16. “My question is: How are you gonna get him?”

The answer to that could depend on where he lands in the pecking order on his next team.

Bradley Beal’s averages over the last 3 seasons… Clearly not suited for championship basketball as a number 1 option, but healthy Beal is still qualified to be a high-end 2nd option with his excellent on & off-ball versatility 4/$208m left on his contract…where will he land? pic.twitter.com/ZVtQn1Nj4N — NBA University (@NBA_University) June 16, 2023

Brooklyn could offer up any number of packages that fill the salary requirements of a trade for Beal but they might fall short in terms of quality.

The first-round picks the Nets do have come from perennial playoff teams, Smith notes.

Sean Marks Could Opt for Patience

The Nets also wouldn’t be looking to trade away pieces such as Bridges or Johnson, in Smith’s estimation, instead looking to add him into what they are building. General manager Sean Marks spoke about not chasing a star just because and possibly letting the group jell next season during his exit interview on April 23.

There is interest around the league in veteran forwards Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale. But the Nets don’t have to make a decision on them – or anyone else of consequence other than Johnson until the trade deadline next season at the earliest.

The Nets could very well pick a direction this offseason. But which direction they will choose still seems very much up in the air.