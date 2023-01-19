Mavericks Coach Sends Message to Kyrie Irving, Stirs Pot on Blockbuster Deal

For those who may be tardy to the party, All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets did not agree to the terms of a max contract extension last summer. As a result, Irving will be an unrestricted free agent in July, giving the star guard the freedom to join whatever team he chooses. And as one of the most talented players in the NBA, several teams could be at Irving’s doorstep when he becomes available.

As the clock ticks on Kyrie’s free agency, Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Shammgod “God Shammgod” Wells, had high praise for the Nets star.

“I wish [Kyrie] the best on everything and everything that he got going and everything that he has coming because from me besides just knowing him personally, he’s just a great human being,” Shammgod said to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports.

“He’s a great person, and he means well about a lot of things, you know? I just hope everything works out well for him, you know? As far as I’m concerned just knowing him as a person because I’m a person that believes in hard work and a person who believes in being a good person first and an athlete second, you know? That’s where I stand with all that stuff.”

Kyrie Irving Linked to Mavericks Trade Amid Controversial Tweet

This isn’t the first time that Kyrie’s name has been associated with the Dallas Mavericks. In November, amid the controversy surrounding the Nets star tweeting the link to an anti-Semitic film, an executive told Heavy Sports that the Mavericks are one potential destination for Kyrie Irving to be traded to if the Nets decided to move him before the deadline.

“If they’re going to move him, Dallas is one place that considered him, but that did not go anywhere. It could be a straightforward deal, (Davis) Bertans and (Tim) Hardaway for Kyrie, something like that,” the executive told Heavy Sports.

“I am not sure you want to put Kyrie with Luka (Doncic) while Luka is playing the way he is playing, but it would allow Dallas to free up money this summer, maybe to do a sign-and-trade with Kyrie, too.”

Ironically, God Shammgod notes that Kyrie is one of the players he instructed Mavericks star Luka Doncic to study film on when Dallas first drafted him.

“When Luka first got here it did the same thing I used to do — I would take clips of like, James Harden; clips of LeBron James and clips of Kyrie Irving… different people that you would never think and I would show and tell him that Just focus on this… or look how he does this or look how James Harden throws it ahead or look how LeBron does this,” he added.

“So what it was, it was just intended for you to take the best out of everybody and don’t keep none of the stuff people feel they do wrong.”

Analyst: Luka Doncic ‘Better Than Kevin Durant’

Luka could go down as one of the best talents the NBA has ever seen. But that talent level has not translated to postseason success. The Mavericks got eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in back-to-back seasons before making the Western Conference Finals last season.

But despite his limited success in the postseason, NBA analyst Chris Broussard believes Luka is already better than Nets superstar Kevin Durant, a two-time NBA Finals MVP.

“He’s better than Kevin Durant… Now he is better, I don’t think people debate that. Maybe some. Giannis is the best player in the world, and Luka is the second-best player in the world. Luka is a better all-around player,” Broussard said on the November 8 episode of First Things First.

“KD is a better defender but it’s not like KD was an all-league type of defender. He’s (KD) obviously a better shooter but I don’t know if he’s a better scorer. Luka is at 26.74 for his career, and KD is at 27.2. Luka is going to up [that]. He’s a better passer, controls the game better than KD does, and is a better rebounder. Obviously, KD has a title, but he has never led his own team to a championship. I think Luka will do that multiple times.”

It will be interesting to see just remarkable of a career Luka will have when his career is all said and done.