Steve Nash ‘Not in a Rush’ to Make Nets’ Big Three Work

The Brooklyn Nets big three of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden will finally make their debut on Wednesday when they face Kyrie Irving’s former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Seeing this collection of talent finally take the floor has been a long time coming. A tug of war between the Nets and Rockets had many wondering if The Beard would ever land in Brooklyn to form the best big three since Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, and Chris Bosh. The day has finally come. With the pressure mounted squarely on the shoulders of Brooklyn’s ‘Big Three’ to win a championship this year, their head coach Steve Nash understands that Rome was not built in a day.

Nash Excited About Brooklyn’s ‘Big Three’

“Excited about the possibilities,” Nash told reporters of his star-studded trio playing tonight for the 1st time together. “I’m not in a rush to make it work. I am not going to say, OH NO if it doesn’t work tonight. We will try to figure out how dynamic & versatile they can be!” Harden and KD have reunited for a second time after starting their careers together with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder even made it to the Finals where they eventually lost in five games to LeBron, Wade, Bosh, and the Miami Heat. The following season James was traded to the Rockets. Even though this is KD and The Beard’s second rodeo together, the 2018 MVP knows that teaming up in Brooklyn will be nothing like the first time.

“We were young in Oklahoma City,” James told reporters over Zoom after Monday’s win over the Milwaukee Bucks. “We are grown men now. We know what we want. We really know the game of basketball now. We are not those young guys that want to run around and just shoot and dunk all day. And then for me, I sit back and I know what player Kevin Durant is. He’s one of the best players to ever touch a basketball.”

James Harden Knows His Role For The Nets

James is a completely different player now than he was on the Thunder, at that point in his career he was still coming off of the bench for Scott Brooks. In their first two games as teammates both James and KD have lit it up each eclipsing the 30-point mark in both games. Now with Kyrie entering the mix, the offense will likely look a lot different. Whether it is for better or worse remains to be seen. However, the key to the Nets success will be the unselfishness of their stars. James knows his role on his new team and is more than willing to play it if it means winning that elusive first championship.

“We have two elite scorers that the world knows already,” James said to reporters. “My job is to come out here, obviously score the basketball when needed, but my playmaking ability, whether it’s getting our shooters shots, getting our bigs finishes around the rim, and making the entire team better. I think that’s one aspect of my game that will excel in this offense. As long as I’m making my teammates better, it doesn’t matter about the points. I think everybody knows that I can score the ball at a high clip.”

READ NEXT: Kyrie Responds to His Critics: ‘They have no idea who I am’