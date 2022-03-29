Nets Star Suffers Setback in Injury Rehab, Date of Return in Limbo: Report

Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons has not played in an NBA game since the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals. Initially, the former number one overall pick was expected to only need a brief ramp-up period before returning. But later, it was discovered that Simmons has a herniated disc in his back that is delaying his return. Per Brian Lewis of the “New York Post”, Simmons received an epidural shot in his back as part of his injury rehab when the Nets traveled to Orlando to take on the Magic on March 15.

Ben Simmons Suffered Setback in Rehab

NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports says that the newly acquired Nets star was close to making his debut after the Nets win over the Philadelphia 76ers on March 10, but the epidural shot delayed his return.

“I know he was close to returning the week after the Philadelphia game and has been practicing contrary to popular belief. He had been practicing and the epidural shot changed, did change a lot [of things]. But that week that Kyrie scored a bunch of points in Orlando, it was a belief the week before that it could come down to that game against Portland [Trail Blazers}. And the epidural shot did change things,” Scoop B said to Keith Irizarry during a recent appearance on “Betting Above The Rim”.

“He was seen publicly at a Nets practice the other day. But I think adding Ben Simmons to the pot that includes Kyrie Irving, as well as, Kevin Durant, and guys like Patty Mills, LaMarcus Aldridge, Cam Thomas, and others make them a competitor, but you still got to beat the champs in the Milwaukee Bucks.”

Simmons Could Return Before Playoffs

When the Nets sent 10-time All-Star James Harden to the 76ers in exchange for Simmons, they did so with the understanding that the 3-time All-Star would not be available immediately. But it has been nearly two months since the trade went down, and still no sign of a return to the court for the star forward. As for when Nets fans can expect to see Simmons’ debut for the team, Robinson says there is no clear answer as to when it will happen. But the consensus seems to be that Simmons’ return is a matter of if not when.

“I definitely think they were in the conversation without Ben Simmons, I think they are in the conversation with a full-time Kyrie Irving. And to answer your question about Ben Simmons, you get a mixed bag,” Robinson continued. “Folks I have spoken with, there is a belief that he could make it to their [season] finale, the finality of what’s going on right before the end of the regular season,I’ve also heard play-in tournament.”

Kevin Durant Reaches Another Milestone

Nets star Kevin Durant officially surpassed Hall of Famer Reggie Miller for 21st on the NBA’s All-Time scoring list in their last game against the Charlotte Hornets. Per NetsDaily, Durant has taken the fewest number of shots of any player to reach 20,000 points. He is now just 315 points away from passing Denver Nuggets legend Alex English and moving into the top 20 all-time. Durant sounded off about how it feels to achieve yet another historic milestone.

“It’s cool to be amongst the grades like I always say and just got to keep pushing,” Durant said per NetsDaily. “Efficiency is a huge part of my game and I try to make every shot that I take or take good shots. So that’s just been my game.”

Durant has a chance to climb the ladder even further in the Nets’ next matchup against the Detroit Pistons.

