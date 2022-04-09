Nets Star Breaks Silence on Steve Nash’s ‘Wild Hand’ During His Tenure

Former NBA Most Valuable Player Steve Nash is in just his second season as Brooklyn Nets head coach. In just a short amount of time, he has faced a lot of turmoil. In 2021 the Nets had to gut most of their roster to acquire All-NBA guard James Harden, all for them to have to trade a disgruntled Harden a year later. Nash has come under a lot of scrutiny, as the Nets have yet to accomplish anything significant, despite having such a large assortment of stars, but Nets All-Star Kevin Durant says that Nash had handled everything to the best of his ability.

“I think he’s done a great job. The last two years, he’s been dealt a wild hand: injuries, trades, disgruntled players, guys in and out of the lineup, and stuff that he can’t control, I felt like he’s handled it the best as he could,” Durant told reporters after the Nets win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 8 via Michael A. Scotto of HoopsHype.

“I think it’s on us as players to make his job easier, so guys have been doing a good job of just listening and responding well to Steve. We all know this whole thing is that everybody’s developing every single day. It’s his first real opportunity as a coach. I think he’s handling it all perfectly, to be honest.”

Kevin Durant on Steve Nash's Nets coaching tenure: "I think he's done a great job. The last two years he's been dealt a wild hand. Injuries. Trades. Disgruntled players. Guys in and out of the lineup. Stuff that he can't control. I felt like he's handled it as best he could."

Steve Nash Sounds off on Choice To Waive James Johnson

13-year veteran forward James Johnson was once considered a key free agency pickup by the Nets. But Johnson was cut by Brooklyn earlier this week after he missed the last two games for Brooklyn with what the Nets called a non-COVID-related illness.

But before that, he was one of the regular rotation players that Nets head coach Steve Nash regularly called upon, averaging 19.2 minutes per game. This season Johnson averaged 5.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 62 games played for Brooklyn. But the Nets coaching staff is looking to add younger players as they head toward the postseason. They will be using Johnson’s roster spot to convert rookie standout Kessler Edward’s two-way contract into a standard deal. Nash says the decision to cut Johnson was tough but necessary.

“When Steve Nash was asked about the Nets waiving James Johnson, he called it a tough decision,” Chris Milholen of NetsDaily tweeted on April 8. “He added, ‘we have to just move on and just keep coaching the group.’”

When Steve Nash was asked about the Nets waiving James Johnson, he called it a tough decision. He added, "we have to just move on and just keep coaching the group."

Steve Nash Has High Praise for Ex-nets Players

Nash is no stranger to parting ways with his regular rotation players. Who could forget the blockbuster trade that brought former NBA Most Valuable Player James Harden to Brooklyn last January? The multi-team deal forced the Nets to part ways with key players such as Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert. Though it was tough to part ways with players that had such a tremendous upside, Nash says he is happy to see them doing well in their new roles with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“It’s amazing. It’s probably been 13 months [since trade]. It feels like five years,” Chris Milholen of NetsDaily tweeted on April 8. ”I’m happy for those guys. Doing well, playing on a good team, and found a nice home.”

Steve Nash on Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen: "It's amazing. It's probably been 13 months [since trade]. It feels like five years. I'm happy for those guys. Doing well, playing on a good team, and found a nice home."

The Nets will close out the regulars season at home on Sunday when they take on the Indiana Pacers.

