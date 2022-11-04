Nets Fans Erupt After Kyrie Irving Suspension: ‘Played His Last Game as Net’

On October 27, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving tweeted and posted on Instagram, the link to the 2018 film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” which is filled with anti-Semitic tropes. The Nets released a statement in the wake of Irving’s social media post.

“The Brooklyn Nets strongly condemn and have no tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech,” the Nets said in a statement addressed to “The Athletic”. “We believe that in these situations, our first action must be open, honest dialogue. We thank those, including the ADL, who have been supportive during this time.”

Nets Fans Erupt After Kyrie Suspension

After Irving and the Nets, each donated $500k to the Anti-Defamation League, most perceived this situation to be over and hoped the Nets could move on. But not quite. Irving’s media availability the following afternoon left a sour taste in the mouths of Nets higher-ups and as a result, he will serve at least a five-game suspension, the Nets announced on November 3.

Nets fans on Twitter erupted after the bombshell announcement.

Nets Release Statement on ‘Unfit’ Kyrie Irving

The Nets’ decision to suspend Irving could not have been easy. They are already 2-6 on the season, and Ben Simmons has missed the past two games due to knee soreness. With the roster already thin, Kevin Durant will once again have to shoulder the bulk of the load for Brooklyn.

In a year that they hoped to compete for a championship, things are unraveling very quickly for the Nets. With Irving set to become a free agent this summer, the chances of him being in a Nets uniform next season are becoming increasingly thin. In a statement released by the Nets, they also say that Irving is currently ‘unfit’ to be associated with them.

“We were dismayed today when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity – but failed – to clarify,” The Nets said in the statement.

“Such failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, is against the values of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team. Accordingly, we are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.”

When Kyrie and the Nets made such large donations to the Anti-Defamation League, it was viewed as a step in the right direction, but ultimately just a temporary solution to a long-term issue. And when Kyrie refused to give a concise apology for his actions, it further bloviated an already heightened problem. As a result, the ADL will no longer be accepting Irving’s donation.

‘We were optimistic, but after watching the debacle of a press conference, it’s clear that Kyrie feels no accountability for his actions. [ADL] cannot in good conscience accept (the donation),” ADL CEO Johnathan Greenblatt said.

With this current issue with Kyrie beginning to spiral, it will be interesting to see what Brooklyn’s next steps are.