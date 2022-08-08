Nets Could Land Players and Three First Round Picks in Massive Proposed Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade

Kevin Durant could finally be on the move in Brooklyn. The superstar had his reported meeting with Brooklyn Nets governor Joe Tsai in London over the weekend, and in the meeting, Shams Charania reported that the star forward reiterated his desire to be dealt from the Nets.

“In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say,” Charania shared in a tweet.

In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say. Story: https://t.co/W1voNf9MDC — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 8, 2022

The decision now relies on Joe Tsai, where he sees the future of the team, and if he wants Marks and Nash or to move forward with Durant will be seen as the offseason goes on. While Charania wrote that the three teams with the most significant chance of landing Durant are the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and Toronto Raptors, the Atlanta Hawks were mentioned in trade talks in an August 8 article from Bleacher Report.

Hawks Emerge in Potential Durant Deals

In the article from Greg Swartz, he includes Atlanta as a potential landing spot for Kevin Durant. The Hawks have been shopping their power forward John Collins for some time, and his name has even been mentioned in Ben Simmons trade rumors, but now he is in the Durant discussion.

In the proposed deal, the Hawks would send the Nets four players and three first round picks.

Brooklyn Nets Receive: F/C John Collins, F De’Andre Hunter, C Onyeka Okongwu, F AJ Griffin, 2023, 2024 (via Sacramento Kings), and 2029 first-round picks.

Atlanta Hawks Receive: F Kevin Durant

John Collins has been an impressive NBA talent. Collins averaged over 16 points and nearly 8 rebounds a game for the Hawks last season and could average more on a rebuilding Nets squad. Okongwu brings a solid defensive presence and averaged over 8 points and nearly 6 rebounds in 20 minutes of play for the Hawks.

De’Andre Hunter is another young piece that brings added offense where he averaged 13.4 points, 37.9 percent from three, which could benefit from a few extra drive and dish plays from Ben Simmons. AJ Griffin was the newly drafted Hawk, and Swartz wrote that he “could end up being the best three-point shooter in the 2022 draft class.”

Does the Deal Make Sense?

The deal absolutely makes sense for the Hawks. They add Kevin Durant while dealing a player they have been whopping for months. Hunter may be a piece they want to hold on to as well, but again, it is KD.

For Brooklyn, they get back three draft picks from the Hawks, including two from the Kings, which could have a higher value. Then Collins and Hunter could contribute immediately to a Simmons-led Nets squad. Okongwu and Griffin are also set to be solid role players in Nets rosters.

If Durant is dealt, Irving is likely to be traded as well. Let’s take a look at potential starting lineups in Brooklyn after the Hawks trade and taking into account that Irving might not be on the team.

Ben Simmons could start at the point guard or at center, Seth Curry would likely play Shooting guard, Joe Harris at forward, John Collins at power forward, and either Nic Claxton as the center or Patty Mills as a starting point guard. They would also have solid players off of the bench like Hunter, Okongwu, and Cam Thomas could play more minutes. That team could likely still contend for the Eastern Conference playoffs.