Nets Guard Sounds Off on Team Chemistry Ahead of New Season

It’s no secret that the Brooklyn Nets underachieved last season. They have possibly the best superstar duo in the NBA with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, and the two have still yet to play for an NBA Championship. So far, the team has been a disappointment and had constant drama. One of the takeaways amidst all the drama for the team last year is that they were lacking team chemistry and comradery.

How could the team have comradery thought? Irving missed over 50 games with his decision not to get the COVID-19 vaccine, James Harden demanded a trade, and that left Kevin Durant isolated at times on the Nets lineup. Patty Mills joined the Nets as a veteran leader to help bring added championship experience to Brooklyn. He recently spoke to the New York Post about the differences in teen Chemistry on this years squad stating that it was “night and day different feeling” around this years Nets team.

Patty Mills on Nets Team Culture

After Mills noted that the feeling around Brooklyn this year is an encouraging improvement on team chemistry, he also emphasized that as a key factor for winning teams, stating that is was “the foundation of all successful championship-winning teams.”

“Look, I believe in all of that stuff,” Mills said earlier this week. “I think that it’s always been a part of who I am and just enjoying being around teammates and getting to know them a lot more. Maybe that comes from my Australian background on the Australian teams, but then to see it at a professional, elite level in San Antonio kind of took that to a whole other level.

“But trying to get to be the last team standing or just trying to do everything possible to do that, it starts with those relationships.”

It’s important to note that Mills’ comments come before the team has even suited up for a preseason game and could change, but according to him there is a better feeling in camp this year. Irving, Durant, and Ben Simmons are getting their first chance to play together and show what they can bring to a Nets team, and from the perspective of Mills, the team is ready.

Kyrie Irving on Patty Mills

Patty Mills’ opinion holds a lot of weight in the Nets’ locker room. He is a veteran leader who has been to the championship mountain top and also had experience leading his team at the Olympic level as well. Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving recently shared what Mills’ experience and opinion mean to their squad.

“Everybody should be included in our success, and that’s what I believe Patty holds within our team. He’s a successful piece, he knows what it takes to be in an organization, he knows what it’s like to build trust and also do it at the highest level,” Irving said Thursday. “You need a guy like Patty Mills just simply to have the locker room synergized, but he also can give you minutes and quality play and can think out there for the young guys, as well as give us some veteran leadership.”