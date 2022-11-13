Nets ‘Highly Motivated’ to Trade Superstar This Season, per NBA Scout

What a season it has already been for the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving. After not being able to agree to a contract extension this offseason, Irving is in the middle of a contract year, and in the middle of the contract year has had Nets ownership considering waiving the superstar point guard. The consideration came after Irving promoted a video that is antisemitic and after refusing to apologize, was suspended for at least five games by the Nets franchise. However, on November 12, it was announced Irving is still listed as out despite the five games having passed. Nets team governor Joe Tsai, spoke out about this, saying that Irving’ still has work to do.”

“He still has work to do,” the owner said. “He has to show people that he’s sorry. What’s important — and what people miss — is he only apologized after he was suspended.”

Nets Motivated to Trade Kyrie Irving?

With all of the recent and ongoing issues that continue to circle around Irving, it doesn’t seem outside of the realm of possibility that the Nets could look to trade Irving. They are 4-1 without him during his suspension and look like an entirely different team. There is no question that Irving helps them, but Brooklyn could still look to trade him before losing him for nothing in the summer.

In a recent conversation between Fox Sports’ Ric Bucher and an NBA scout, the scout discussed where the Nets may be with Irving and what the future could hold for the All-Star guard.

“The Nets should be highly motivated to move the albatross of the modern NBA and receive value,” the scout said, referring to Irving. “Otherwise, he walks this summer and the Nets get nothing. The Nets need size, and they have urgency for this season. I think the Lakers are looking a year down the road.”

Again the Los Angles Lakers were linked for Irving. Some consider recent comments by LeBron James as him reopening the door for a Kyrie trade after they seemingly shut it down just weeks prior. In Bucher’s recent column, he suggested the Nets and Lakers swap superstars with Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook for Irving and Durant. This continues to be suggested dating all the way back to the summer but shouldn’t really be considered at all. Especially if you are the Nets. Don’t hold your breath for a trade involving Durant or Davis with the Nets and Lakers but perhaps they can make something happen for Irving, especially taking into consideration the recent comments from LeBron.

LeBron Calling for Kyrie Irving Trade?

NBA Insider Zach Lowe recently reported that the recent tweet coming to Irving’s defense could be a sign that he is reopening the door for Irving to be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in the midst of their slow start.

“Look, I don’t know why LeBron said what he said about Kyrie yesterday,” Lowe said. “About how it’s time to bring him back in the league.

“Maybe he just said it because he believes and there’s nothing else to it. I can tell you around the league and even within the Lakers, some corners of it, those comments were read as LeBron opening the door to…at least opening the door to, ‘Hey, if you all are comfortable with it and all the blowback it would be, and the Nets are willing to just get out of the business now of Kyrie Irving so we can get him for much cheaper, not both picks, maybe one pick.'”