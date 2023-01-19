Nets Give Important Update on Kyrie Irving Injury

With their superstar forward Kevin Durant already sidelined after suffering a sprained MCL in their matchup with the Miami Heat on January 9, the Brooklyn Nets cannot afford to lose more players. With Durant out of the lineup, they are already missing roughly 30 points per game.

Already in the middle of a losing streak, the Nets need to find a spark to get back on the winning track. But this week, Brooklyn suffered another injury, as Durant’s co-star, Kyrie Irving, also suffered an injury. He missed the team’s matchup with the San Antonio Spurs on January 17 due to right calf soreness. But on January 18, ahead of the team’s clash with the Phoenix Suns, the Nets upgraded Irving’s status to probable, per Alex Schiffer of The Athletic.

“Nets have Kyrie Irving as probable for tomorrow’s game in Phoenix,” Schiffer tweeted on January 18.

Nets have Kyrie Irving as probable for tomorrow’s game in Phoenix. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) January 18, 2023

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Jacque Vaughn Sends Strong Message to Nets

Although Irving is close to being cleared for the team’s next game against the Suns, there is still cause for concern about the sustainability of Brooklyn’s roster. Irving is just the latest addition to a long list of Nets players who have been out because of an injury.

Royce O’Neale, Seth Curry, and Joe Harris are just a few names that have missed time this season. But none of the aforementioned players have the same impact as Durant or Irving, two of the most talented players in the NBA.

Regardless of who the Nets have available on a given night, head coach Jacque Vaughn won’t allow his team to use that as an excuse for not winning games.

“Yeah, the three things I said to our group being extremely professional, being consistent — and that’s what’s your approach, that’s with your mindset — and no excuses. I’m going to continue to preach that to the group. Not looking for any excuses. That’s just who we are,” Vaughn told reporters via the New York Post.

“I don’t care about last year. I care about the now. [This] was the most important game. Now I’m trying to reload and be ready for Phoenix. But I’m not going to give them a chance to have excuses.”

TJ Warren Sounds off on Minutes Restriction

One of the rare bright spots for the Nets during this recent losing skid has been forward TJ Warren, who they signed during the free agency period. Over the last three games, Warren is averaging 16 points per contest and shooting 19 of 39 from the field.

But the Nets forward is still on a minute restriction after injuries allowed him to see the floor just four times in the last two seasons before signing with the Nets last summer. So as positive of an impact as Warren has, what he can provide is still limited. Warren admitted the restriction is “super-frustrating” but understands that Brooklyn’s training staff is doing what is best for him.

“Yeah, it’s super-frustrating, trust me. It’s trying to find a balance [between] being out two years but also knowing that I feel like I can carry the load a little bit during those long stretches,” Warren said via the New York Post.

“But just got to put my trust and training staff’s hands. … They’ve been doing a great job with me, got me back to this point, and just got to see the bigger picture, end of the season, playoffs, playing at my best, hopefully off the minute restriction.”

Warren could be a player the Nets will rely on more as the season matures, making this stretch without Durant and possibly Irving even more important.