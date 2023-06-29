Nets’ All-Time Leading Scorer ‘Absolute Dream Target’ For Mavericks

Brook Lopez, the all-time leading scorer of the Brooklyn Nets franchise, was called an “absolute dream target” for the Dallas Mavericks by The Smoking Cuban’s Jack Simone — who believes a sign-and-trade scenario would be necessary to land Lopez in the Lone Star State.

“The absolute dream target for the Dallas Mavericks this summer, if they managed to steal Brook Lopez away from the Milwaukee Bucks, it will have been a perfect offseason,” Simone prefaced before saying, “Fresh off a season where he finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting, Lopez is hitting free agency primed for a big-time payday. Dallas would have to complete a sign-and-trade to land him, but he would be perfect on the Mavericks.”

Simone believes Lopez would allow Jason Kidd to be more aggressive defending the perimeter while also profiling as a good fit alongside Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic on the offensive side of the ball.

“Lopez’s defensive presence would completely transform the way Dallas plays on that side of the ball,” Simone wrote. “They would be able to funnel opposing players into the paint, allowing Lopez to clean up their messes. Meanwhile, on the offensive end, Lopez would act as a great pick-n-roll and pick-n-pop threat, giving Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving a great weapon to work with, especially with his three-point shooting touch.”

Brook Lopez Signing With Rockets ‘Not Happening’: Report

According to Sportsnet’s Michael Grange, the chances of Lopez signing with the Mavericks’ in-state neighbor to the south, the Houston Rockets, are “overblown” and per a source, are “not happening.”

“(A) source with knowledge of the situation in Houston suggested the possibility of the Rockets’ signing Lopez is overblown — ‘not happening,’ they said, and the notion of a $40 million offer for VanVleet has yet to materialize, though the Rockets’ interest in the Raptors point guard is very much real,” Grange wrote.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported on June 28 that Lopez returning to the Milwaukee Bucks is the most likely outcome.

“League sources say that Milwaukee is indeed in a promising position when it comes to re-signing both Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez,” Stein wrote. “My sense is that a new deal for Middleton is all but assured at this point, while word is Lopez — despite Houston’s well-chronicled interest and the presumed threat to a Rockets bid would carry — is likewise leaning toward a Bucks return.”

Mavericks Likely to Sign Former Lottery Center in Free Agency

Stein reported on June 29 that the Mavericks are likely to sign Andre Drummond if/when the former lottery center declines his $3.36 million player option with the Chicago Bulls for the 2023-24 season.

“Multiple rival teams have told me this week that they expect Dallas to come to terms early in free agency with former All-Star center Andre Drummond, provided Drummond, as expected, declines his $3.36 million player option with Chicago before his Thursday’s deadline to do so,” Stein wrote.

Drummond would join 2023 lottery pick Dereck Lively II, Richaun Holmes — who was acquired in the same trade Dallas acquired the pick used on Liveley –, and JaVale McGee in the Mavericks frontcourt if he was to sign on to play in the DFW.