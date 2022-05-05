Nets Linked to 3-Time DPOY in Blockbuster Trade Proposal

The two teams with possibly the most disappointing first round playoff exits this year were the Brooklyn Nets and the Utah Jazz. Now, after their playoff exit, the two teams are linked in a proposed trade. After the whirlwind surrounding Ben Simmons this year, especially in the playoffs, it is looking like it may be time for the Nets to move on already. Utah also has had drama of its own surrounding its two stars, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Could this make the two perfect trade partners?

The Trade

In a recent Bleacher Report article, Andy Bailey listed possible trades to split up the stars in Utah. Notably, this had a deal that sent Utah’s All-Star big man, Rudy Gobert, to Brooklyn. The full details of the deal are listed below.

Utah Receives: Ben Simmons and a 2022 first-round pick (via Philadelphia)

Brooklyn Receives: Rudy Gobert

For Utah, there have been reports of tension among their two All-Stars for a few seasons now. After another disappointing showing in the playoffs, perhaps it is time to split them up. Which star do you choose when making a trade if you are Utah? Despite being a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award winner, it is Gobert’s inability to defend small-ball lineups that keeps getting abused in the postseason. Last year it was Terrance Mann. This year it was Maxi Kleber. In both scenarios, the common denominator is Gobert’s lack of mobility on the perimeter. So that may be the obvious move for Utah rather than dealing the exciting Donovan Mitchell.

For Brooklyn, this allows them to deal the headache that has been the Ben Simmons experience. Simmons, who was expected to bring a pass-first point guard and presence defensively for the Nets postseason push, never amounted to anything this season. The tug of war around his injury news will-he won’t-he questions ended with him citing a “mental block” that prevented him to get back on the court.

Will a Deal get Done?

With the cited mental block with Simmons, what would motivate the Jazz to make that trade with Brooklyn? Kevin O’Connor recently made his claim at a hypothetical trade. He mentioned Danny Ainge, who is the CEO of the Utah Jazz, was noted as a big fan of Simmons in the 2016 NBA Draft. He also wrote about the potential pick-and-roll duo that Simmons and Mitchell could be together. This would be a return similar to when Ricky Rubio starred at point for the Jazz in a backcourt with Mitchell. That season, Mitchell benefitted from having a pass-first point guard in Rubio and averaged his highest effective field goal percentage.

Gobert would bring a defensive anchor for a Nets squad that desperately needs it. Having a rim protector changes how the entire team would play defense, and the Nets stars would really benefit from his presence. Also, being on a team with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving takes some of the pressure off of Gobert offensively. Is this something that could get done? We will see the moves that happen in Brooklyn this offseason.