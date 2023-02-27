Nets Projected to Release Disappointing Sharpshooter

The Brooklyn Nets are 1-4 since trading away Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at the deadline. And the deeper they fall in the standings, the bleaker their chances look of making the playoffs in an Eastern Conference loaded with talent.

As the Nets continue to settle into a new era, they will have to change course on some of the moves they made in the past to accommodate Irving and Durant. John Hollinger of The Athletic predicts that Nets sharpshooter Seth Curry could be the next domino from the 7-11 era to fall.

“This one seems more speculative, but one way for the Nets to further slice into their luxury-tax bill would be to reach a buyout agreement with Curry, who has an expiring contract,” Hollinger writes.

“Curry is small, 32, and hasn’t had a great year, but as a 43 percent career 3-point shooter, he’d have interest from most contenders if he hit the market.”

Grant Hughes: ‘More Likely’ Seth Curry Is Traded

Curry was acquired by the Nets in the February 2022 trade that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. And as a 40-plus percent shooter from beyond the arc, he was once viewed as a player that could alleviate some of the defensive pressure off of Irving and Durant. But as the Nets enter the post-Irving and Durant era, they have clearly zeroed in on getting younger and more rejuvenated with a focus on defense. All attributes that Curry does not fit the bill for.

And with his numbers dropping in nearly every statistical category this season, it has become clear he is no longer fit for the Nets like he was when he first arrived.

Though Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report disagrees with Hollinger’s prediction of the Nets waiving Curry before the season ends, he does believe it is likely that Brooklyn will let him walk in free agency this summer.

“In its post-Kevin-Durant existence, Brooklyn does need to start operating as if finances matter. Spending through the roof on a superstar-led contender is the cost of doing business, but the Nets aren’t in that line of work anymore,” Hughes writes.

“Curry isn’t a good bet to be waived, but he does seem like someone the Nets could let get away in free agency. The roster is full of bigger, more balanced wings now that Mikal Bridges, Dorian Finney-Smith, and restricted free agent Cameron Johnson are on board alongside holdover Royce O’Neale. If Brooklyn could move Joe Harris and his $19.9 million for next year, it probably would. But allowing Curry to walk is the simpler and more likely approach.”

Hughes: Kyrie Irving to Draw ‘Strong Interest’ as Free Agent

In one of the most anticipated free agency classes in quite some time, Kyrie could be the belle of the ball this summer, despite just being traded by the Nets at the deadline. Irving did not sign an extension after being traded to the Dallas Mavericks and could still become an unrestricted free agent in July.

Since joining the Mavericks, Kyrie and his new co-star Luka Doncic are just 1-3 in games they have played together. And with his free agency still looming and no guarantees he will stay in Dallas, Hughes says Irving will draw “strong interest” on the free agent market.

“He comes to Dallas with unrestricted free agency looming in July, little desire to talk about future plans, and no firm agreement on the terms of his next contract in place. He’s eligible for a two-year, $83 million extension right now but hasn’t signed anything and could draw strong interest on the market, per Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated,” Hughes said of Irving.

“If Irving bolts, the Mavs will have nothing to show for the deal that cost them Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, and a 2029 unprotected first-round pick. In that disaster scenario, Luka Doncic, whose insistence on Dallas adding a second star may have motivated the Irving gamble, would be left looking around in even greater frustration. And from there, well…let’s just say we’ve seen superstars’ angle to be moved when they don’t believe their teams are capable of building a contender around them.”