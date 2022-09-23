Nets Pushed To Hire NBA Champion To Replace Steve Nash as Head Coach

The Brooklyn Nets had a disappointing ending to the 2022 season. Although the Nets had Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving healthy and available for their first-round clash with their division rival Boston Celtics, the Nets struggled mightily in the series as they could not register a win. The Celtics won the series handily in a 4-0 sweep.

In his first two seasons as head coach, Steve Nash has welcomed a surplus of talent on his roster. Aside from Durant and Kyrie, he has also had All-Stars James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Blake Griffin. And still, the Hall of Famer has yet to make it past the second round of the playoffs in his two years as Nets head coach. Highlighted by the first-round sweep, they suffered at the hands of the Boston Celtics this year.

The time is ticking for Nash and the Nets to deliver. Or, at the very least, have a deep playoff run. But some Nets fans believe that Nash has already overstayed his welcome in Brooklyn. They are urging for him to be replaced by 2014 NBA champion and current Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka.

Nets needa fire steve nash and hire ime udoka ASAP — Sincerely, Jalen (@mykrazylife_) September 23, 2022

Hope the Celtics fire Ime Udoka so the Nets can hire him. YOUR TIME IS COMING TO AN END @SteveNash!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Maady Maad (@MaadyBK67) September 22, 2022

Please fire Steve Nash & bring back Ime Udoka @BrooklynNets https://t.co/sXxjxbw7qH — . (@DonteRedd) September 22, 2022

Ime udoka doing this in his debut nba finals. Fire Steve Nash ffs @BrooklynNets — lucky luciano (@agnosticugandan) June 3, 2022

Sean Marks should hit up Brad Stevens & offer him Steve Nash + a 2nd for Ime Udoka lol — Brandon ®️ (@BLCity5) September 22, 2022

Ime Udoka after being fired by the Celtics, re-hired by the Nets, upgraded to head coach after Steve Nash is fired mid-season, and defeating the Celtics in 7 games in the ECF to reach the NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/8ASZtYBlM2 — JAYLEN BROWN SZN ☘️ (@jaylenbrownszn_) September 22, 2022

Ime Udoka should go back to the Brooklyn Nets where they let you get away with anything. Steve Nash can still be with the organization if he wants but in a lesser role like getting the boys their vegan ice cream after a win. — Joe Randazzo (@Yankeelibrarian) September 22, 2022

If Ime Udoka gets fired, which would be absolutely ridiculous 😂, I expect Steve Nash to be fired and Brooklyn to hire him the next week. — Anthony (@MooseMaxwell31) September 22, 2022

In a dream scenario, we let go of Steve Nash and bring back Ime to our franchise but this time as our head coach #Nets — Robert Isaac (@thethirdrobbie) September 23, 2022

Udoka Breaks Silence Amid Celtics Suspension

Udoka spent one season as an assistant with the Brooklyn Nets in 2020-21 before accepting a head coaching position with the Celtics last season. And after having Boston just two wins away from winning an NBA-leading 18th championship in his first season, most assumed Udoka and the lot of the Celtics roster from last season would be back to settle unfinished business.

But a relationship with a female member of the Celtics staff has landed Udoka in hot water, as the franchise announced they would be suspending their head coach for the entire 2022-23 season. Upon his suspension, Udoka released a statement expressing deep regret for his actions.

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” Udoka said in a statement via ESPN’s Malika Andrews.

“I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

NEW: Statement from Celtics coach Ime Udoka pic.twitter.com/MFutFx7c3l — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) September 23, 2022

Udoka Exceeded Expectations in First Year

In his rookie season as head coach, Udoka not only reached expectations but far exceeded them. After starting the season 19-21, many people thought it might be time to split up the Celtics All-Star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

But in a miraculous turn of events, Boston finished the second half of the season with a record of 32-10, earning themselves the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

But that wasn’t the end of the Celtics’ Cinderella season, as they slayed a murderer’s row of opponents that included Eastern Conference heavyweights Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and Miami Heat on their way to the franchise’s first NBA Finals appearance since 2010.

Boston may be devoid of their original head coach this year in an unexpected turn of events. But they are bringing back their star duo of Brown and Tatum, which gives them at least a fighting chance to compete in a loaded Eastern Conference.