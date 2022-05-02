Nets Urged To Make Deal for Suns Sharpshooting Wings in New Trade Proposal

After an unexpected first-round sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics, many Brooklyn Nets fans are calling for big changes in the organization, from top to bottom. Most would agree that the Nets roster is the first thing that needs to be addressed this summer. While it is true that Brooklyn has arguably one of the more talented trios in the league, with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and (hopefully) Ben Simmons, their roster is very top-heavy. And that was on full display in their first-round matchup with Boston as Bruce Brown seemed to be the only role player that could consistently contribute in head coach Steve Nash’s rotation.

Proposed Trade Lands Nets Two Wings From Phoenix Suns

The Nets have a lot of promising young players on their roster. But after two consecutive years of not making it out of the first round, it is safe to say that 2023 will be a championship or bust season for Brooklyn. In a trade proposal from the @BrooklynNets85 Twitter account, the Nets engage in a three-team trade with the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers.

In this deal, the Nets send standout rookie Cam Thomas and sharpshooter Seth Curry to the Blazers and receive sharpshooting wings Cameron Johnson and Dario Saric from the defending Western Conference Champion Phoenix Suns. Both wings shoot over 35% from beyond-the-arc for their careers.

“This is an interesting one. [Portland] plans on moving on from Lillard and fully rebuilding, so they get Seth’s expiring deal with a plan to flip, and Cam Thomas,” @BrooklynNets85 wrote on Twitter. “Suns don’t want to pay Cam, so they get one of the better contracts and role players in the NBA. Nets get a 6’9 sniper”

Billy Reinhardt, a reporter for NetsDaily, also chimed in on the trade, noting that Saric would be an ‘interesting’ trade target for the Nets.

“Dario Saric is a very interesting idea for the Nets,” Reinhardt wrote via his Twitter account. “Suns roster is quickly getting expensive and they could look to move some money. Saric is coming [from] injury but would give the Nets a proven stretch 5 option next to Ben Simmons.”

Seth Curry Dealt With Ankle Injury During Time With Nets

Seth Curry, who the Nets acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers in addition to Andre Drummond and Ben Simmons, played well for the Nets this season. But his availability was often undependable due to a nagging ankle injury. It is something Curry revealed was bothering him before he was traded from the 76ers.

“I was dealing with it probably a month before the trade. It’s been a while,” Curry said per Nets Wire. “Just something I’m going to have to manage and deal with until the offseason.”

The Nets have a lot of players from last season’s roster who could ultimately elect to leave the team to play elsewhere this summer. Nic Claxton, Bruce Brown, Andre Drummond, Goran Dragic, Blake Griffin, and LaMarcus Aldridge will all be restricted or unrestricted free agents at the end of this season.

With Kyrie set to receive a huge payday from the Nets when he potentially signs his extension this summer, it is highly unlikely that all of those players will back with the team next season. Making a move to fill out an already thin roster, might be the right move for the Nets to make.

